Uganda: UN Calls for $1 Billion Daily to Restore Degraded Land By 2030

This appeal was made during the launch of its latest report, Investing in Land's Future, at the 16th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

The United Nations has sounded an urgent call for global action, highlighting the need for $1 billion daily to restore more than 1 billion hectares of degraded land and bolster resilience to drought by 2030.

This appeal was made during the launch of its latest report, Investing in Land's Future, at the 16th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

The report underscores the dire consequences of land degradation and drought, which threaten ecosystems, livelihoods, and food security on a global scale.

It reveals a $278 billion annual funding shortfall that must be bridged to achieve the UN's ambitious restoration and resilience targets.

"The scale of land degradation is unprecedented, impacting over 1 billion hectares globally," the report states. "Urgent investment is required to close the funding gap and secure the future of our planet."

Experts warn that failing to address land degradation will exacerbate climate change, heighten poverty levels, and fuel conflicts over dwindling natural resources.

Droughts, intensified by climate change, are already displacing millions of people and undermining agricultural productivity in vulnerable regions.

Restoring degraded land offers substantial economic and environmental benefits, according to the UN.

These include increased biodiversity, improved water cycles, and enhanced carbon sequestration--critical tools in combating the climate crisis.

The UN's appeal comes at a pivotal moment, as global leaders gather in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to strategize sustainable land management initiatives.

Delegates are being urged to prioritize land restoration investments as a cornerstone of broader climate resilience efforts.

The Investing in Land's Future report advocates for innovative financing mechanisms, public-private partnerships, and stronger international cooperation to mobilize the necessary resources.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Climate Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Global initiatives such as Africa's Great Green Wall and the Bonn Challenge illustrate the transformative potential of large-scale restoration projects.

However, the scope of the problem demands sustained commitment and significantly increased funding.

As the world grapples with mounting environmental crises, the UN's rallying cry serves as a wake-up call for nations, organizations, and individuals.

"The time to act is now," the report concludes, "to ensure a sustainable and resilient world for generations to come."