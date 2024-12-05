Africa CDC and AU Launch Lusaka Agenda to Advance Universal Health Coverage

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), in collaboration with the African Union (AU), has unveiled the Lusaka Agenda, a bold initiative aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) across the continent.

This groundbreaking blueprint focuses on strengthening primary healthcare systems, fostering locally funded and sustainable health solutions, and ensuring equitable access to quality care for all Africans.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the AU's Champion for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, played a key role in the launch.

Renowned for his leadership in promoting health equity and resilience, President Ramaphosa introduced an Accountability Framework under the Lusaka Agenda.

This framework sets clear benchmarks, tracks progress, and ensures measurable outcomes in advancing UHC goals.

"This is about delivering action--building robust primary healthcare systems and ensuring that health equity for all Africans becomes a reality," Africa CDC emphasized.

The Lusaka Agenda is designed to reflect Africa's unique needs, championing solutions tailored for the continent by Africans.

It aims to strengthen self-reliant health systems and promote fairness and sustainability to benefit future generations.

President Ramaphosa underscored the transformative potential of the Agenda, stating, "Health equity isn't just a dream--it's a commitment.

The Lusaka Agenda is proof that Africa is taking charge of its health destiny."

The initiative aligns closely with Africa's long-term vision outlined in Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, which advocates for inclusive and sustainable development.

By investing in primary healthcare, leveraging locally sourced resources, and prioritizing transparency and accountability, the Lusaka Agenda signals Africa's readiness to lead global conversations on health equity and resilience.

Africa CDC has emphasized that the success of the Lusaka Agenda will depend on collective action by AU member states.

The blueprint encourages governments to commit to self-reliance, sustainability, and equitable healthcare delivery, ensuring no one is left behind.

As Africa steps forward with this ambitious plan, the Lusaka Agenda represents a beacon of hope.

It underscores the continent's capability to design and implement transformative health solutions that pave the way for a healthier, more equitable future for all.