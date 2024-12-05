Uganda: Museveni Urges Peace, Water Access, and Agriculture in Karamoja

President Yoweri Museveni has stressed the need for peace and water access as foundational priorities for the development of the Karamoja subregion.

Speaking during a meeting with regional leaders in Moroto, the President addressed their concerns presented in a memorandum and reaffirmed the government's commitment to integrated planning as a pathway to sustainable development.

"Karamoja needs to prioritize peace and access to water before addressing other issues," President Museveni said, emphasizing that stability and essential resources are prerequisites for progress in other sectors.

The President also highlighted the critical role of agriculture in creating employment and fostering self-reliance.

"Agriculture can provide employment for many people, allowing everyone to participate," he noted, reiterating the National Resistance Movement's (NRM) focus on integrated approaches to development.

Karamoja, a semi-arid region in northeastern Uganda, has faced persistent challenges, including insecurity, water scarcity, and underdevelopment.

Efforts to disarm local communities and foster peace have seen progress in recent years, but access to water remains a pressing issue for both human consumption and agricultural activities.

President Museveni's meeting with local leaders in Moroto reflects his administration's commitment to addressing these challenges through dialogue and collaboration.

As part of his tour of the subregion, President Museveni is scheduled to address a rally in Kotido, where he is expected to outline the government's strategies for advancing peace, development, and agricultural productivity in Karamoja.

This visit underscores the government's ongoing focus on ensuring that no region is left behind in Uganda's development agenda.