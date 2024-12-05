Uganda Struggles With Early Childhood Care and Education

Uganda's early childhood care and education (ECCE) system is largely dominated by private sector players and non-governmental organizations, leaving significant gaps in accessible and affordable childcare, particularly for children under three years old.

While the government sets standards and regulations, its direct involvement in providing childcare services remains minimal.

The 2008 Education Act primarily addresses pre-primary education for children aged two to five, offering little to no support for younger children.

Similarly, the 1992 government white paper on education recommended daycare for children under three, a recommendation reiterated in the Draft Early Childhood Education Policy, 2023.

However, the latest policy lacks clear strategies for government investment in this critical age group.

Recent legislative initiatives, including the Employment (Breastfeeding and Childcare Facilities at Workplace) Regulations, 2021, and the Employment (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2022, propose employer-supported childcare provisions.

While these measures could benefit women in formal employment, they exclude the majority of Ugandan women who work in the informal sector, where such support is not feasible.

The lack of government funding further undermines the development of quality childcare facilities and training for caregivers.

Private childcare services, often costly, remain out of reach for many families, exacerbating the inequality in access to quality care.

Moreover, the absence of a standardized regulatory framework compromises the quality and safety of childcare services.

Addressing these challenges requires Uganda to elevate early childhood care and education in its development agenda.

This includes increasing government investment, expanding access to affordable and quality childcare, and implementing robust regulations to safeguard children's well-being.

Without urgent action, Uganda risks perpetuating cycles of inequality and missing a crucial opportunity to support its youngest citizens during their most formative years.