Uganda: Minister Musasizi Launches Capital Markets Forum to Boost Economic Growth

The State Minister of Finance, Henry Musasizi, has inaugurated the Capital Markets for Economic Development Forum, a platform designed to explore how capital markets can drive Uganda's economic growth.

The event, held at Serena Hotel in Kampala, brought together key stakeholders from the Capital Markets Authority, the Bank of Uganda, and the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development.

The forum drew inspiration from Nigeria's Financial Market Dealers Quotation (FMDQ) Group model, a testament to the potential of well-structured financial systems in fostering economic development.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister Musasizi underscored the importance of bold leadership, collaboration between the public and private sectors, and robust policies to propel Uganda's development.

"The forum highlights the critical role that capital markets can play in unlocking sustainable, inclusive growth, particularly in sectors such as agro-industrialisation, tourism, and technology," Musasizi said.

He further noted that leveraging capital markets would help Uganda attract vital investments, generate employment, and fuel economic growth.

"The ultimate goal is to harness the potential of capital markets to drive economic transformation and improve the lives of Ugandans," the minister added.

Key areas of focus during the forum include mobilizing patient capital, strengthening agro-industrialisation, enhancing tourism, advancing technology, and improving regulatory frameworks.

As discussions unfold, participants are engaging in thought-provoking sessions to share insights, address challenges, and explore innovative solutions for strengthening Uganda's capital markets.

The forum represents a significant step in positioning capital markets as a cornerstone for Uganda's economic transformation.