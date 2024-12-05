Namibia: It's Not Possible That We Only Got One Seat in Parliament - NEFF

The Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) says it doesn't make sense for them to only receive one parliamentary seat.

The party, which currently has two seats in the National Assembly lost one seat, as shown by the 2024 presidential and National Assembly election results.

"Our party was deregistered and we registered and we worked hard. We campaigned hard across the country and we even had many people who said they would vote for us. It doesn't make sense why we only got one seat," NEFF president Epafras Mukwiilongo told The Namibian on Wednesday.

He said the party will stand with the Independent Patriots for Change-led legal challenge against the outcome of the elections.

"We are not going to accept. We are standing with the other parties to fight this," Mukwiilongo said.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) raised concerns over the irregularities such as long queues, missing ballots, technical malfunctions and logistical failures reported during Namibia's recent elections.

The party said these reports make it difficult for them to welcome and congratulate the president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

"The reported suppression of voters and blatant logistical failures reflect a dangerous trend where ruling parties, particularly former liberation movements, resort to undemocratic tactics to cling to power," a EFF statement issued on Monday reads.