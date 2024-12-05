Namibia: NEFF Wants Election Results Audited

4 December 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) wants an independent audit of the election results and processes.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, NEFF reiterated their rejection of the election results announced by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN).

The commission on Tuesday evening announced Swapo's Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the president-elect, with the ruling party getting 51 seats and NEFF losing one of its two seats.

"To this end, we are initiating processes to investigate the actions of the ECN.

"This includes but is not limited to: demanding an independent audit of the election process and results, engaging with relevant local and international bodies to highlight the irregularities, and mobilising our legal and advocacy teams to ensure justice for the Namibian people," the party said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.