Namibia: NEFF Wants Election Results Audited

The Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) wants an independent audit of the election results and processes.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, NEFF reiterated their rejection of the election results announced by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN).

The commission on Tuesday evening announced Swapo's Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the president-elect, with the ruling party getting 51 seats and NEFF losing one of its two seats.

"To this end, we are initiating processes to investigate the actions of the ECN.

"This includes but is not limited to: demanding an independent audit of the election process and results, engaging with relevant local and international bodies to highlight the irregularities, and mobilising our legal and advocacy teams to ensure justice for the Namibian people," the party said.