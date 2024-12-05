Namibia: President Mbumba Congratulates Nandi-Ndaitwah On Historic Presidential Victory

4 December 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Nangolo Mbumba has extended heartfelt congratulations to Swapo leader Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah following her historic victory in the 2024 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Nandi-Ndaitwah secured 57.3% of the votes and is set to become Namibia's first female president when she assumes office on 21 March 2025.

In a message released shortly after the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) announced the official results on 3 December, Mbumba praised the Namibian electorate for making history by choosing Nandi-Ndaitwah as the new head of state.

"The Namibian people have spoken, in their majority. They have written a new chapter in the history of our constitutional democracy by electing the first female president of the Republic of Namibia.

"On behalf of the government and the people of Namibia, I congratulate her excellency Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on her brilliant and historic victory," Mbumba said.

He added: "I have no doubt that under her capable and compassionate leadership, the future of the Namibian people can only be brighter."

Mbumba further congratulated Swapo for winning the majority of seats and wished all the candidates who will be going to the 8th National Assembly of the Republic of Namibia the best of luck.

"I encourage the new members of the National Assembly to be exemplary and to prepare thoroughly for the legislative tasks that lie ahead.

"For some of the candidates and political parties, it might not be the electoral outcome they had hoped for. However, in a democracy and the processes of

competitive elections, there will always be winners and losers," he said.

