Uganda: Chil Group Partners Reckitt to Boost School Hygiene

5 December 2024
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — Chil Group, a health and hygiene innovator, has partnered with Reckitt, the company behind Dettol, Harpic, and JIK, to transform hygiene practices in schools through the Dettol Hygiene Quest Program.

Launched in 2023 with Reckitt's support through its WINFUND initiative, the partnership aims to reach 1,500 Ugandan schools in its initial phase. The program focuses on enhancing hygiene facilities and educating children, teachers, and families to promote sustainable hygiene habits.

Dr. Shamim Nabuuma, Founder of Chil Group, emphasized Reckitt's pivotal role:"Reckitt's support in 2023 was a game-changer for our telemedicine projects. This renewed collaboration allows us to address hygiene education for school-aged children. Together, we will inspire healthy habits."

The partnership blends Chil Group's innovation with Reckitt's expertise, driving a shared mission to improve health and hygiene for communities across Sub-Saharan Africa, starting with Uganda.

