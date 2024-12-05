Rwanda: The Ben Announces New Year Concert in Kigali

Rwanda's R&B musician Benjamin Mugisha, commonly known as The Ben, has announced he is staging a concert during which he looks forward to not only celebrating the New Year with his fans but also present to them his new album.

The concert dubbed "New Year Groove" will take place at BK Arena on January 1.

"It's official, my heart is full of joy and gratitude. We are shooting a movie with the whole East Side of Africa. It's official fam," The Ben said in an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 4.

It is the first of the major projects that the musician has lined up on his 2025 music calendar which also includes a music tour to Canada's four major cities Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Edmonton. The dates so far confirmed for the tour are Valentine's Day performance in Montreal on February 14 and Edmonton March 1.

Anticipation now builds on as fans look forward to further details about the mega concert.

The Ben last performed in Kigali in May during the finals of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) held at BK Arena. The "Plenty" hit maker established himself as one of the top musicians in East African considering successful concerts that he headlined in the region and beyond.

He previously had big concerts in Kigali, Kampala, Uganda, and Bujumbura, Burundi, with the latter reportedly earning him Rwf40,000,000.

He also performed for thousands who attended Rwanda Day 2024 in Washington DC, United States, in February.

The Ben remains one of the best musicians to come out of Rwanda whose career spans over 15 years in the game. He is celebrated for the hits that he dropped over the course including 'Why' which he featured Tanzanian super star Diamond Platnumz, 'Habibi', 'Vazi', 'Ni Forever' and 'Fine Girl' among many others.

His upcoming album, whose title is yet to be made public, will mark yet another development of what the musician aspires to achieve in the years to come as he looks to expand his wings musically.