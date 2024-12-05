Liberia: Kemayah Accuses Boakai Government of Political Sabotage

Monrovia — Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr. has accused the Unity Party-led Boakai administration of politically undermining him during his recent medical crisis abroad, alleging that the government actively worked to block his potential appointment as ECOWAS Ambassador to Sierra Leone.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving service hosted by former President George Weah on December 1, 2024, Kemayah expressed deep disappointment in the administration, calling its actions a betrayal of national unity and its responsibility to protect Liberian citizens.

"While I was fighting for my life, the government that is supposed to protect its citizens was busy fighting me for a position they have no authority over," Kemayah said. He said that the appointment to the ECOWAS post is entirely within the purview of the ECOWAS Commission President and does not require approval or interference from member-state governments, including Liberia's.

The Thanksgiving service, held at the Forky Klonjlaleh Family Church along the Roberts International Airport Highway, was organized by former President Weah to celebrate Kemayah's recovery and safe return from medical treatment abroad. The event drew key figures from the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), church leaders, and members of the public, further highlighting its political undertones.

Former President Weah used the occasion to reaffirm his close bond with Kemayah, describing him as a loyal ally and friend. Weah praised Kemayah's resilience, recounting how he turned to prayer upon hearing of Kemayah's health challenges.

"I believe in the teachings of the Bible, and when I heard that Ambassador Kemayah was facing a medical challenge, I immediately sought divine intervention," Weah said. "This special Thanksgiving is my way of thanking God for preserving the life of my brother, ally, and best friend."

Weah's remarks extended beyond personal gratitude, framing Kemayah's recovery as a testament to faith and divine providence. He also hinted at a broader political message, using the moment to rally support within the CDC coalition and its allied parties, including MOVEE.

Kemayah's comments, however, steered the event into a political critique of the Unity Party-led government. He accused the administration of attempting to sabotage his political party, MOVEE, through financial incentives aimed at swaying key executives away from the CDC coalition.

"The Unity Party has been trying to infiltrate MOVEE, using money to influence our executives and weaken our coalition," Kemayah alleged. "But by God's grace, they have failed."

He further criticized the administration for its perceived lack of focus on national unity, describing their actions as divisive and counterproductive. He contrasted this with his experience under Weah's leadership, emphasizing the former president's loyalty and unwavering support during his health crisis.

In a moment of reflection, he characterized Weah's 2023 electoral defeat as a divine "vacation," preparing him for a stronger comeback in the 2029 presidential elections. This remark hinted at Weah's continued political ambitions and the CDC's intent to remain a formidable opposition force in Liberian politics.

The former Foreign Minister suggested that the current administration's actions were not only targeted at him but also part of a broader effort to destabilize the opposition and consolidate power. "They are trying to weaken us, but we remain strong because our foundation is built on unity and a shared vision for Liberia," he said.

The Thanksgiving event served as more than a celebration of Kemayah's recovery; it became a rallying point for opposition forces. Key CDC figures, MOVEE members, and churchgoers gathered to show solidarity, signaling a unified front against the Boakai administration.

The service was followed by a celebratory event at the Jamaica Resort along the Roberts International Airport Highway, where guests enjoyed entertainment and further reflected on the political themes raised during the church service.

As a seasoned politician, diplomat, and philanthropist, Ambassador Kemayah has played a significant role in Liberia's political and diplomatic spheres. His career includes serving as Liberia's Ambassador to the United Nations, Foreign Minister, and Dean of the Cabinet. As the political leader and Standard Bearer of MOVEE, a constituent member of the CDC coalition, Kemayah has been a critical ally to Weah and an influential figure in shaping Liberia's opposition politics.

Amb. Kemayah's allegations against the Unity Party have intensified criticism of the Boakai administration, particularly its handling of political opposition. The accusation of interfering in an ECOWAS appointment has raised questions about the government's priorities and its commitment to fostering a collaborative political environment.

"This government should focus on uniting Liberians and addressing the pressing issues facing our nation, not tearing down individuals for political gain," Kemayah remarked.

Amb. Kemayah concluded his speech with a call for resilience and unity among opposition forces, urging Liberians to remain vigilant and committed to holding the government accountable.

"My destiny is in the hands of God," Kemayah said. "And with faith, we will overcome these challenges and build a stronger, united Liberia."