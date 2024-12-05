Tunisia: Head of State Discusses Cyber Security, Corruption At Meeting With Minister of Communication Technologies

4 December 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Wednesday at the Carthage Palace with Minister of Communication Technologies, Sofiene Hemissi, to discuss the country's cyber security and cleansing the ministry and its structures from corruption and abuse.

The President of the Republic stressed the importance of cybersecurity, which he considered part of Tunisia's national security. He stressed the need to secure this space not only at the national level, but also at the international level, as the virtual space has no borders, but encompasses the whole world, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

The Head of State stressed the need to cleanse the Ministry of Communication Technologies of those who have infiltrated it, using modern technologies to serve the interests of parties that have been struggling to control the ministry's services since 2011.

He also highlighted the deteriorating situation of several technoparks, "which have been turned into parks of corruption and where technology has not been used to serve the country, but quite the opposite".

During this meeting, the President of the Republic ordered the opening of the file of the Telecommunications Research and Study Centre, which has also been the subject of violations affecting the country's national security.

The Head of State stressed the need to speed up the improvement of services in several post offices and the deployment of staff to provide services to citizens in the best conditions.

