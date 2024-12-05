Kenya: Counties Splurge On Hospitality, Travel, Allowances Despite Austerity Directive

Nairobi — County governments are defying austerity measures issued by President William Ruto, continuing to allocate substantial budgets to hospitality, travel, and sitting allowances for Members of County Assemblies (MCAs).

A report by Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakango reveals that counties collectively spent Sh290.23 million on MCAs' sitting allowances in the first quarter of the 2024/2025 fiscal year. This accounts for 15 percent of the approved Sh1.88 billion budget for allowances during the period.

Although this marks a reduction from Sh312.98 million (16 percent of the budget) spent in the same period last year, the expenditure remains significant amid ongoing economic challenges.

Makueni County led in allowances, with MCAs earning Sh108,920 monthly, followed by Kisumu County at Sh84,053. Nairobi County paid the lowest at Sh4,382, trailed by Mandera County at Sh9,092.

In July, President Ruto ordered budget cuts across all government units, including counties, in response to economic pressures and protests over the 2024 Finance Bill.

He emphasized the importance of fiscal discipline to ensure the country "lives within its means."