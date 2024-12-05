Namibia: Endurance Cyclists Better Handle Stress, Study Finds

As participants gear up for the iconic Nedbank Desert Dash tomorrow, a study finds that endurance cyclists have an increased ability to manage stress and experience more satisfaction in their lives.

This is according to Wesley Pieters, an associate professor at the University of Namibia's department of psychology and social work, who conducted research on more than 100 cyclists who participated in last year's Nedbank Desert Dash.

Pieters conducted surveys and interviews focusing on cognitive control (willpower), cognitive flexibility and the relationship between personal growth and life satisfaction.

"For most Namibian cyclists, participating in the Nedbank Desert Dash is like a right of passage and the ultimate test in endurance mountain biking. Completing the Dash is life-altering," Pieters says.

"There has been an increase in endurance events. Considering the time, effort and resources invested in such events, succeeding for these athletes and sponsors is of cardinal importance."

According to Pieters, cognitive control has a positive relationship with personal growth, and cyclists who are able to inhibit inappropriate responses, (impulsive decisions), and modify their attention (cognitive control), are likely to continue improving in life and realise their potential.

"Personal growth is a dimension of psychological well-being. Cognitive flexibility, which is closely related to cognitive control, is the ability to alter thinking strategies, change behaviour, be resilient under stressful situations or identify multiple perspectives for complex situations," he says.

The study noted that cyclists with a higher level of cognitive flexibility will experience higher levels of psychological well-being (personal growth), he says.

"Personal growth has been associated with a lower risk for diseases, improved self-awareness, living longer, and the ability to adapt to changes and challenges in life. The absence of personal growth may result in an unfulfilled existence, absence of meaningfulness and the reduced ability to cope in life.

"Cyclists who are able to strive for improvements (personal growth) are likely to experience higher levels of satisfaction with life. Satisfaction with life, which is part of subjective well-being, can be defined as the appreciation of one's life," he says.

Pieters highlights that cyclists use different coping techniques, with some mentioning 'chunking' to manage the huge challenge of the Desert Dash.

Chunking is the ability to break down large amounts of information into more manageable, smaller parts. Cyclists, for instance, do not think about the total distance of 400km, but rather remain focused on the next task, like reaching the next water point.

Another technique is visualisation - the ability to create mental images that help with learning, problem solving and memory. The study found that visualising one's goals helped when facing challenges and enhanced motivation.

"Some cyclists visualise themselves reaching certain stages of the race, while other cyclists noted making use of mindfulness," he says.

Mindfulness relates to being in the moment and not being judgemental about what one is currently experiencing, he adds.

"Being present in the moment without judgement is instrumental to remaining focused, avoiding biases and being appreciative of the privileges."

Additionally, religion and spirituality are other techniques used to conquer the Desert Dash, while positive self-talk and negotiating were also identified, says Pieters.

"One of the cyclists mentioned that the Desert Dash is 80% mental and 20% physical, and being mentally prepared is as important as preparing your body physically - preparing your nutrition, recovery strategies and your equipment."

The study made certain recommendations for cycling and sport in general, notes Pieters.

"This study recommends that the cycling schools league be expanded to more schools within Namibia, tertiary institutions and organisations. It is recommended that cyclists spend time practicing their cognitive strategies and mental coping techniques before they start their races," he says.

"This study recommends that sport psychology (trainers and educational programmes) within Namibia focus not only on the physical aspects of preparation, but also the psychology of athletes. It is recommended that cognitive flexibility and cognitive control (sport psychology) be implemented as part of sports coaching training/clinics/programmes," he says.

Pieters, who will attempt his sixth Desert Dash in a two-man team this weekend, also offered some personal advice to his fellow participants.

"When the going gets tough, think of the reward and do not make decisions at night, wait till the morning. The Desert Dash is the ultimate challenge and if you succeed, you can call yourself a true cyclist," he adds.