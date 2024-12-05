Namibia: Malema's Party Questions Nandi-Ndaitwah's Election Amid Irregularity Claims

5 December 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Donald Matthys

South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it finds it difficult to welcome Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's election as president-elect.

This comes after reports of irregularities in Namibia's presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, EFF, founded by Julius Malema and which is a sister party to the Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters, raised concerns over the irregularities.

"The EFF has concerns over the irregularities observed during Namibia's presidential and National Assembly elections, making it difficult for us to welcome the president-elect.

"While the elections were conducted peacefully, reports of long queues, missing ballots, technical malfunctions and logistical failures raises concerns about the integrity of the process," the EFF says in a statement issued by national spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys.

Mathys said reports of voter suppression only deepen mistrust in Namibia's democratic process.

"The reported suppression of voters and blatant logistical failures reflect a dangerous trend where ruling parties, particularly former liberation movements, resort to undemocratic tactics to cling to power," she said.

The party said it will closely monitor post-election developments and "stands ready to support any legitimate efforts to challenge irregularities."

