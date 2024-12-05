Liberia: Tubman University Graduates 343 Students

Three hundred and forty-three students graduated from William V. S. Tubman University on December 2, 2024, with degrees in various disciplines.

The university, located in Harper, Maryland County, offers 21 degrees across six colleges focusing on business, engineering, education, health sciences, agriculture, and environmental science.

Inspector General of the Liberian National Police, Gregory Coleman, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the importance of dedication, hard work, and resilience as the graduates embark on their future endeavors.

Coleman highlighted the significance of embracing challenges, maintaining self-discipline, and cultivating passion to drive positive change in society. He encouraged the graduates to prioritize integrity, service, collaboration, and community engagement in their professional journeys.

As the graduates move forward, Coleman urged them to inspire others, demonstrate adaptability, and focus on uplifting those around them as measures of true success.

"In your quest for a better future, I urge you to think of the journey that is ahead of you, your life is about to take on a new shape and forms but remember you will encounter opportunity challenges and moment of profound growth and development," he said, adding that in the midst of challenges, hard work, discipline and humility paid.

"It is one thing for someone to push you but is a whole difference to maintain oneself," Coleman added. "You have to embrace uncertainty. You might not have all the answers you step into the world as life itself is not a straight path. It is always a curving road that is full of twists and turns but remember uncertainty isn't your enemy, it is a space for growth that discovers development."

The IG Coleman said some of the significant innovation and breakthroughs emerge from the pot of the unknown--admonishing the graduates to not only look to the future but to also have a reflection of the past.

"I encourage you to cultivate your passion, it will serve as a compass guiding you through trial and tribulation your pursuit for an advanced future," he said. "Passion in life is contagious, it inspired the people around you and established an atmosphere of creativity, collaboration and cooperation."

Dr. Olu Menjay, President of Tubman University, provided an update on the university's progress, highlighting significant advancements in its transformative and academic development. He emphasized that the university has shown notable improvements in these areas, attributing the progress to constructive dialogues with students, faculty, staff, alumni, community leaders, and other stakeholders.

Dr. Menjay pointed out that these dialogues have revealed Tubman University's unique strengths and priorities, focusing on academic excellence, student success, entrepreneurial initiatives, and enhancing the university's overall reputation.

The academic year 2023/2024 represented a turning point for the university, he said, as it navigated challenges and embraced new opportunities and complexities. Despite these challenges, Dr. Menjay expressed the university's unwavering commitment to supporting its students and advancing its educational mission.

Over the past year, Tubman University has experienced transformative growth, positioning itself to seize new opportunities and foster continued innovation. Dr. Menjay underscored the collective effort needed to propel the university towards future growth and success.

The 11th Commencement Convocation, attended by national and international dignitaries, including the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP), President of AMEU, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Cape Palmas, and delegates from the University of San Pedro.