Kenya: Governor Nassir Urges Patience With Ruto Administration

5 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sherrif Nassir has called on Kenyans to exercise patience as President William Ruto's administration continues to deliver on its mandate.

The first-term opposition Governor says that constant criticism and unnecessary noise would not yield results if the government is not given time to work.

He underscored that successful projects require time and urged Kenyans to remain patient.

Governor Nassir made the remarks in Kilifi on Thursday during the County's International Investment Conference, where President Ruto was in attendance.

"Rome was not built in a day. We need to exercise patience and give the administration of the day time to work," he said.

Governor Nassir's remarks join a growing chorus of opposition leaders increasingly coming to the defense of President William Ruto and his administration.

President Ruto has faced mounting criticism over unmet campaign promises, with many Kenyans expressing dissatisfaction with his leadership.

The recent support from opposition leaders appears to have bolstered the President, who on Monday attributed the relentless criticism of his administration's projects to the influence of "evil spirits" in the country.

"There seems to be an influence of bad spirit in our country and I want to urge Kenyans to be patriotic," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.