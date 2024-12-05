Kenya: CS Mutua Announces 600 Motorbike Rider Jobs in Dubai

Nairobi — Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced 600 Motorcycle Rider jobs in Dubai.

In a posting on his X account, Mutua stated that United Arab Emirates (UAE) officials will be in Nairobi and Malindi next week to interview prospective candidates.

He pointed out that the interviews will be conducted from Monday to Wednesday next week in Nairobi and Friday and Saturday in Malindi.

"Successful applicants must be ready to travel to Dubai before the end of the year. I encourage all hustlers, especially bodaboda riders, to seize this opportunity and try their luck," Mutua stated.

The CS urged candidates to carry a valid Kenyan passport or proof of an eCitizen application in progress, a current Certificate of Good Conduct or proof of an eCitizen application in progress and a valid rider's license.

Mutua also said experience is not mandatory but is an added advantage and highly encouraged Bodaboda riders to apply.

This comes weeks after the CS made similar announcements leading to hundreds of hopeful Kenyans thronging at the designated interview areas to try their luck.

He further stated that the company does not cover pre-arrival costs, which he echoed must be borne by the employee.

In estimates, one will spend a sum of Sh167,900 in payment to HR providers in Dubai: 2,200 dirhams equivalent to Sh81,400 and airfare Sh40,000.

The medical fee will cost Sh16,500 which is non-refundable and is to be paid upfront. The processing fees-visa, paperwork will cost Sh30,000.

"Banks are aligned to offer loans to cover these costs, allowing employees to repay once they begin working in Dubai," said Mutua.

He further noted the medical fee is to be paid first, and the remaining costs can be settled after passing the medicals.

Mutua also stated that free accommodation will be provided, a work motorcycle will be provided and maintained by the company.

Similarly, comprehensive medical care will be provided and a work visa is also to be issued.

"Riders will earn 7.5 dirhams per delivery trip. The minimum daily average is 15 trips, translating to 112.5 dirhams per day. For 26 working days a month, this totals 2,925 dirhams, approximately 104,000 Kenyan shillings, tax-free," stated the CS.

The national recruitment exercise has led to 5,931 Kenyans securing job opportunities abroad since the launch as announced by Mutua earlier in Nyandarua.