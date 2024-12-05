Rwanda: Commuters All Smiles As Kigali Launches Distance-Based Fare System

Commuters were all smiles on Wednesday December 4, after Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) unveiled a pay-per-distance fare system for public buses in Kigali, replacing the flat-rate pricing system that had been in used for years.

The new system, which began with the Kabuga-Downtown and Nyabugogo-Kabuga bus routes, will be rolled out to all the routes in Kigali before the end of the year.

As someone who experienced the new fare payment system firsthand, I can confidently say it's a game-changer for passengers. Here's how it works.

When boarding the bus, you must first select your journey route, say Kabuga-Downtown, by tapping the card on the smart meter. Then the meter deducts the full fare for the journey you selected as the first step. You pay Rwf182 per kilometre.

As the bus moves, the system calculates the actual fare based on the distance travelled in terms of kilometers, and when you get off before the last stop (in this case Downtown), you tap the card once again and you get back the unused amount. The system takes about 10 to 15 seconds to process and return the balance.

"Finally, we are only paying for the distance we travel," said Jeannette Uwase, who had taken the bus from Kabuga. "It is a big relief, especially for those of us who do not always reach the end of the route. I also love how quick and efficient the system is. Getting my balance back when I do not travel the full route takes just a few seconds."

For Florence Uwamahoro, a university student, the new system is simple and easy to use.

"This is a step forward for public transport. It feels like we are catching up with more advanced systems worldwide. It took me one ride to get used to it, and I think it is much better than the old system. It is organised and transparent," Uwamahoro said.

"The system is simple to use, it is the usual tap that we are used to and everything is calculated automatically. It is a good system which is fair and simple to use," Innocent Mugabe, a commuter from Nyabugogo, said.

The new system was also welcomed by drivers, who would previously have to help passengers tap the card. However, one driver said it works better when each passenger has their own card.

"If a passenger didn't have a card, they relied on the driver to assist. However, with the new system, this is not allowed, and it can lead to conflicts when passengers expect us to refund their balance, especially when we don't have cash on hand," said Jean Claude Nuwayo, a driver for Kigali Bus Service.

"The only way it works is when everyone has their own card and they tap it on the meter when they get on the bus and when they get off. Not everyone has a card today, and that is a big challenge. More cards need to be made available so every commuter can use the system properly," he said.

According to Beata Mukangabo, Head of Transport Regulations at RURA, this new fare system is expected to transform public transport in Kigali, by offering fairer pricing for passengers while streamlining operations for transport service providers.

"With this new system, passengers will no longer pay for the entire route but only for the kilometers they travel. This change ensures fairness and affordability for all," Mukangabo said.

"We noticed a couple of minor issues, like some meters were not refunding the unused amount because the system was not fully installed. However, we immediately resolved that, and the rest of the implementation went smoothly. The feedback from passengers has been overwhelmingly positive as they were eager to experience this new system," she said.

Mukangabo also said that RURA chose to begin with some of the longest routes in Kigali to identify potential issues and solve them more effectively.

"Now that the system has launched well, we are looking forward to deploying it citywide. We will inform the public as we expand to other routes," said Mukangabo.