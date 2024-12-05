Rwanda: Three Agripreneurs Women Win Prestigious 'Agroecological Food Futures' Prize

Three Women Agripreneurs — Dr. Never Zekeya Mwembela from Tanzania, and Kenya's Gladwell Karangi and Pauline Otila Kamwara -- have been named winners of the inaugural "Agroecological Food Futures Prize" during a ceremony held on December 3, in Kigali.

This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to spotlight and support sustainable agri-SMEs in East Africa, delivering transformative solutions for food systems.

The prize, initiated by Biovision, a global organization dedicated to advancing agroecology for food security and environmental sustainability, spotlights enterprises that integrate ecological, economic, and social principles.

Agroecology aligns with global frameworks such as the Paris Climate Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Zero Hunger (SDG 2), offering solutions to climate change and economic inequality.

Winners and their Innovations

These winners were selected from six finalist businesses after a rigorous evaluation by a distinguished panel of experts. Both received financial grants and technical support to propel their enterprises.

Dr. Never Zekeya Mwembela of "Plant Biodefenders Ltd" from Tanzania, her company develops eco-friendly pest control solutions, including the innovative Vuruga Biocide, which combats the invasive fall armyworm without harming non-target organisms.

This biopesticide enhances agricultural productivity by attracting pollinators and ensuring sustainable farming. The company also processes herbal teas and remedies aimed at improving human health.

Gladwell Karangi of "AgriTech Analytics" (Kenya): This data-driven company employs AI-powered analytics, IoT sensors, and satellite imagery to provide small-scale farmers with tailored advice on weather, soil, and crop health. By addressing soil degradation and crop diseases, AgriTech Analytics helps farmers increase yields and reduce losses, advancing their vision of a hunger-free continent.

Pauline Otila Kamwara of "Apiculture Ventures Ltd" (Kenya): Her social enterprise focuses on modern beekeeping solutions, including equipment, organic honey, and beeswax processing. By adding value to honey and beeswax and offering technical training, the company enhances food resilience and livelihoods through sustainable beekeeping practices.

The top three went through a critical judgment in front jury panel comprised of experts from the African Development Bank, African Food Sovereignty Alliance, British International Investment, Rabo Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, and Welthungerhilfe.

The winners received grants of $20,000, $10,000, and $10,000, respectively, along with access to customized technical assistance and a regional network of donors, investors, and technical experts.

The other finalists including a Jean Pierre Niyigena, Rwandan and COO of "Trapro Coffee", a company that supports smallholders farmers in Rwanda's Nyungwe mountains, will also benefit from networking opportunities to scale their businesses and amplify their impact.

Equally, there was discussion with representatives from Agence Française de développement (AFD) FD, International Fund for Agricultural Development (FAD), and the Commercial Agriculture and Smallholder Agribusiness (CASA) program, offering insights into agri-SME financing, food system transformation, and sustainable developments.

"I am so excited to win this award today, many thanks to Biovision and other Partners for organizing this event. My vision, my company's vision, will be achieved because what we were lacking, as a startup company dealing with agroecology is funding and visibility," said Dr. Never Zekeya Mwembela, Founder and CEO of Plant Biodefenders Limited of Tanzania.

"Our products and innovations are good, but the challenge is how to reach people and make our innovations accessible to them. As part of this funding, we will train farmers to raise awareness about what we are producing," she added.

"Additionally, distribution of these products was a challenge, so we are going to distribute them after distributing where expecting impact on purchase."

"No human is limited", Karangi reiterated, encouraging the youth to venture into agriculture rather than remaining indecisive about their future.

She noted: "We are living in changing economic times, which calls for change on our part as well. East Africa faces similar challenges, and it only takes one step forward to identify sources of income. I am more than thrilled to contribute to making a difference."

"This is not just for me as a woman but for the future generations I want to see thrive. Our mothers set the foundation, but we can build upon it and advocate for more. Let more women join this journey and realize they have the strength to fill these gaps," she said.

Otila Kamwara encouraged the youth to believe in themselves and take ownership of their stories, saying, "Nobody will ever own your story; you own your story. So, you have to go for it."

She added: "If I hadn't shared my story, Biovision wouldn't have known me. Go out and tell your story. Challenge everyone with your story and what you stand for. Always be ready to defend it and stay committed to it."

During the press briefing, Hans von Zinkernagel, Biovision Foundation, Program Manager, Policy and Advocacy said that these ventures are providing business solutions at the same time providing climate solution, biodiversity, and land degradation to which it align with a principles of agriculture and championing climate change.

He noted: "We hope that by shining a light on them, we show that in the short term, their positive environmental and social impacts are extremely important and worth investing in and in the longer term, these are also investable opportunities. These are profitable companies."