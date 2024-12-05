Rwanda: Sonarwa Pledges School Feeding Support, Environmental Conservation At Gs Rushubi

In an effort to bolster education and environmental conservation, SONARWA Life Assurance Company Ltd and SONARWA General Insurance Company Ltd, have pledged to sponsor school feeding for all the students at Groupe Scolaire Rushubi Catholique in Bugesera District during the 2024-2025 academic year.

The pledge, announced during a ceremony on November 28, also included planting of over 2,000 trees within the school premises as part of the companies' environmental sustainability initiatives.

The school feeding fund aligns with the Ministry of Education's 'Dusangire Lunch' programme, which aims to ensure that students have access to meals during school hours.

This initiative, according to Liberatha Mukantwari, the school's Headmistress, will relieve financial pressure on parents and help create a conducive learning environment.

"We appreciate this partnership. It will alleviate the worries of parents struggling to accommodate school feeding expenses, ensuring their children can focus on their education without distractions," said Mukantwari.

Rose Baguma, Director General of Education Policy and Analysis at the Ministry of Education, hailed SONARWA's commitment to the programme, calling it a proof to the power of collaboration in addressing student welfare.

"This programme not only supports parents and students but also encourages organizations and individuals to contribute to the well-being of young Rwandans. Such initiatives are critical for enhancing educational outcomes," Baguma said.

The dual focus on feeding and tree planting reflects SONARWA's holistic approach to supporting the community.

Among the over 2,000 tree species planted, there were avocado trees planted within the school compound, which Mukantwarinoted will supplement the students' diets with fresh fruit.

The trees will also serve multiple purposes, including soil conservation, timber production, firewood supply, and protection against the strong winds that frequently affect the area.

Charlotte Kamanzi, CEO of SONARWA General Insurance, emphasized the initiative's dual benefits: "By involving students and community members in these activities, we aim to instill a sense of shared responsibility for environmental conservation while fostering unity and collaboration."

Dianah Mukundwa, CEO of SONARWA Life highlighted that these efforts underline SONARWA's commitment to fostering a brighter future for Rwanda's youth and environment, setting an example for corporate social responsibility in action. "Our commitment to safeguarding lives extends beyond the company's financial performance--it includes supporting our communities and nurturing the environment and. By planting trees and sharing a meal with the students of Bugesera, we reaffirm our dedication to creating a sustainable, inclusive future for all." - She said.

The over 2,000 trees planted at GS Rushubi in Bugesera District are part of SONARWA's broader goal to plant trees across the country. Bugesera Mayor, Richard Mutabazi, highlighted the importance of the initiative, particularly for a school vulnerable to wind damage due to its limited tree cover.

"We are grateful for this support. However, planting trees is just the first step. Their growth and survival depend on the care provided by the school administration and students. We hope to return next year and see these trees thriving," Mutabazi said.

Beyond its environmental and educational initiatives, both SONARWA companies also provide affordable student insurance services to mitigate financial burdens caused by unforeseen events.

For SONARWA General, these packages cover risks such as property damage, injuries, and death helping them impro. While for SONARWA Life their education endowment plan enables the parents to save for their children by paying monthly premiums that accumulate interest to cover the school fees when the time agreed upon is reached. In case of loss of life of the parent, SONARWA Life will start giving financial support to the family and pay for the child's school fees when the time comes.