Rwanda: World Vision Rwanda Marks 30 Years of Transformative Impact On Communities

World Vision Rwanda celebrated its 30th anniversary on December 3, marking three decades of dedicated service to the country's most vulnerable children and communities.

Since its inception in Rwanda in 1994, the organization has invested over $625 million in various programs aimed at improving the lives of children, families, and communities across the nation. Through initiatives in education, health, water, sanitation, and Hygiene(WASH), economic empowerment, and disaster relief, World Vision has made a lasting impact on millions of Rwandans.

Pauline Okumu, the National Director of World Vision Rwanda, reflected on the organization's remarkable journey.

"Today we are very excited to celebrate World Vision's presence in the country for the past 30 years. We moved to Rwanda primarily to respond to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Since then, we have remained here, working alongside the government, donors, and local communities."

According to Okumu, the organization's journey has been characterized by strong partnerships with both the Rwandan government and international donors.

She noted that the collaborative environment has been very conducive to their work, stressing that aligning the organization's strategies with Rwanda's national development goals has allowed it to effectively address the needs of the most vulnerable populations.

"World Vision Rwanda's extensive programs have reached over 2.8 million people, particularly in the areas of clean water access, education, child protection, and nutrition. In water access alone, we have provided clean water to over 2.8 million people. This is a great achievement in just five years, and we are proud of the impact we have made," Okumu said.

Okumu shared World Vision's future plans, noting currently, they are developing a new five-year strategy as they wrap up the current one.

"Based on the experiences we have had and the lessons we have learned, we are planning to scale up some of our successful programs, especially those focused on economic empowerment. A key area of focus for the future is World Vision Rwanda's graduation program, which aims to empower households to break free from poverty", she added.

"We are committed to reaching at least 375,000 households in the next phase, providing them with the tools they need to elevate themselves out of poverty. So far, more than 134,000 households have been registered for the program, which partners with the Ministry of Local Government and district authorities," Okumu stated.

World Vision also launched the "ENOUGH Campaign" in Rwanda to combat child malnutrition. This is part of their global initiative to accelerate efforts to reduce malnutrition in the country over the next three years.

One of the people whose lives have been impacted is Francois Bora, the Managing Director of Navigators Rwanda, who is an alumnus of World Vision Rwanda.

He was registered with World Vision's Sponsorship programme in 2001 when he was only 13 years old. At that time, he had lost both his parents.

"World Vision came into my life when I was struggling emotionally. One of the things that helped me the most was their healing program, which gave me the strength to start living again."

Bora shared that World Vision not only provided him with emotional support but also sponsored his education.

"Without World Vision, I wouldn't have been able to go to school. They provided everything--from uniforms to school fees to books. It gave me a sense of security and peace," he said.

Bora is now giving back to his community by mentoring young people and helping them reach their potential.

"Since finishing university, I've been working with young people, mentoring them, and coaching them to become the best versions of themselves. What World Vision gave me; I want to pass on to others. I am truly grateful for their impact on my life."

In his speech at the anniversary celebration, Jimmy Gasore, the Minister of Infrastructure, commended World Vision's role in the country's development.

"It's an honor to celebrate 30 years of World Vision in Rwanda today. Over the past three decades, World Vision has made an indelible mark on the lives of many individuals. Their work in child protection, education, health, and water access has not only improved the well-being of Rwandans but has also fostered economic empowerment across the country," Gasore said.

He stressed: "The achievements we celebrate today are possible because of strong collaboration, especially with the government, which has created a supportive environment for organizations like World Vision."

In her speech, Lilian Dodzo, the World Vision Regional Leader for East Africa, lauded the organization's accomplishments in Rwanda and beyond.

Dodzo also pointed out that World Vision Rwanda's work serves as a model for the entire East Africa region, stressing that the programs here in Rwanda, whether in education, health, or water and sanitation--set a benchmark for other countries in East Africa.

"The success here is evidence of the strength of community-driven solutions and collaboration with the government. In the past year alone, our programs across East Africa reached 21 million people, including 12 million children. World Vision Rwanda is a big part of this achievement. The impact of our work here goes far beyond numbers; it's about real people, real lives, and real change," she said.

Yoo Jeehyun, the Deputy Country Director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Rwanda, noted that as a partner of World Vision Rwanda for over four years, focusing on health, education, and WASH projects, the partnership has grown over time to address complex challenges, resulting to food security and climate resilience.

Jeehyun said. "We are proud to stand alongside World Vision as they continue to support Rwandan communities in their journey toward self-reliance and prosperity.