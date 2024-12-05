Rwanda: How Creative Commons Licenses Can Transform Rwandan Storytelling

For much of history, access to information was a privilege reserved for a select few. Wikipedia disrupted this exclusivity, fostering a global community of contributors and democratizing knowledge.

In Rwanda, efforts are focused on encouraging citizens to curate content that showcases the country's culture and unique stories, aiming to address the underrepresentation of local narratives on international platforms.

"When individuals are empowered to contribute to human knowledge, we move closer to an 'ideal speech situation,' where truth emerges through free and equitable dialogue rather than imposed authority," said Clementine Nyirahabihirwe, a representative of the Creative Commons Global Network.

However, she said, this democratization also raises complex questions about truth, authority, and shared responsibility in the digital era.

Also read: How accurate is information about Rwanda on open-source platforms?

Creative Commons licenses provide a standardized way for creators, from individuals to institutions, to allow public use of their work while maintaining copyright protection.

However, in Rwanda, there is still limited awareness and understanding of open cultural practices within Galleries, Libraries, Archives, and Museums (GLAMs).

On November 26, six Rwandan contributors were recognized for their efforts in the Open Access to Cultural Heritage GLAM Rwanda initiative. This three-month project offered both in-person and online training on open practices, the use of Creative Commons licenses, and proper attribution to boost the online visibility of Rwandan GLAM collections.

Also read: How tech is driving nation's transformation journey

The initiative also included uploading resources from Rwandan GLAM institutions to Wikimedia Commons, a repository for freely licensed educational media, and enhancing related Wikipedia articles. These contributions were made globally accessible under the Creative Commons BY-SA 4.0 International license.

From July to October 31, the project facilitated the creation of 676 articles and the upload of 1,461 images. These efforts, supported by 48 active contributors, garnered over 700,000 views as of publication, showcasing the impact of collective knowledge-sharing.

Also read: Rwandan wins third place in Wikipedia contest

"We are always welcoming contributors. In July, we trained new participants in Wikimedia projects, and two of them are among today's winners," shared Nyirahabihirwe.

"Unfortunately, the Kinyarwanda section of Wikipedia lags behind other languages, with fewer contributors and significant content gaps, including misinformation or incomplete pages. That's where we come in--to correct inaccuracies, improve existing content, and create new pages. For too long, Western narratives dominated our history, but they can never tell our story as authentically as we can," she added.

Speaking to The New Times, Vivaldi Ngenzi, the manager of the Rwanda Art Museum, highlighted the importance of open-access collaborations. "Under the Rwanda Culture Heritage Academy, the Rwanda Art Museum showcases works by Rwandan artists and occasionally features foreign artists residing in Rwanda.

Our mission is to preserve and promote Rwandan art while serving as a cultural and co-working space for artists and art enthusiasts. Partnering with platforms like Wikimedia aligns with our goal to document and preserve artistic creations for future generations. This collaboration provides an inspirational and research-rich resource for anyone exploring Rwandan art and its evolution, particularly in contemporary contexts."

On the availability of accurate and sufficient information about Rwandan artists online, Ngenzi admitted, "There's still much work to be done. The current information is inadequate. We need to make art more accessible to those who wish to learn, critique, or simply enjoy it."

Deo Nkurunziza is one of the winners in the writer's category. He credited his achievement to a lifelong passion for reading and preserving heritage.

"Reading naturally led me to write, and I've always felt a responsibility to share the knowledge I've gained, especially as fewer people engage with old manuscripts."

"Receiving these prizes and a certificate is a real motivator--it affirms the effort we pour into this work. Rwanda is rich with undocumented history, and for this competition, we explored various GLAM institutions, including those under the Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy, heritage sites, the National Archives, and the National Library,"

"If more people join this initiative, we can uncover and document the stories that are waiting to be told. It's challenging as a volunteer, but traveling across the country to gather this knowledge enables us to present authentic narratives, rather than relying on incomplete accounts from outsiders," he explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Adiel Niyubahwe has been a contributor since February and won in the photo category. He highlighted how Wikimedia has elevated his career.

"Uploading content, especially photos, to Wiki Commons enhances my visibility as a creator. The more I contribute, the more recognition and opportunities I gain. I don't do it for the prizes--knowing that my work is useful to someone is reward enough," he said, adding, "The flexibility offered by Creative Commons licenses is invaluable for contributors, as it allows us to determine how our work is used while retaining full copyright."

Rwanda currently has about 150 active contributors, many of whom connect through competitions and training sessions.

"These awards are designed to encourage contributors by supporting their internet costs and acknowledging their volunteer efforts, which far outweigh any financial reward," noted Nyirahabihirwe.

For those interested in joining, she added, "All you need is a Wikipedia or Wiki Commons account. Once registered, you can start contributing photos, videos, or writings. We actively monitor contributions and are always ready to enhance or build upon others' work."