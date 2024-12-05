Rwanda: What You Need to Know As Ferwaba Gear Up for Polls

5 December 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Members of Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) will December 21 vote for the president who will be at the helm of the federation in the next four years, as well as other leaders to fill vacant positions in the executive committee.

Incumbent president Desire Mugwiza has been at the helm of the federation since 2013.

Times Sport brings you all you need to know about the upcoming elections.

The roadmap

The provisional list of approved candidates will be announced on December 9 and the final list will be made official on December 14.

According to Ferwaba Electoral commission president, Albert Kayiranga, the commission will be receiving applications for interested candidates between December 9 to 14.

As aspirants prepare to submit their candidatures, Kayiranga issued a warning that they must follow the elections rule and regulations or risk being withdrawn from running for the top post.

"There are rules and regulations governing the elections at Ferwaba that candidates must abide by while campaigning for votes because if they violate them, they risk being disqualified from running for elections," Said Kayiranga.

"They must show respect for each other and express disciplinary values while campaigning."

The next Ferwaba president will be elected during Ferwaba's General Assembly slated on December 21. The winner will take office for on a four-year term.

Who is eligible?

Any Rwandan aspiring to become Ferwaba president must be aged not below 21.

The aspirant should not have been convicted or served a prison sentence for six months.

Aspiring candidates must also have recommendations from their respective clubs. The clubs must be members of Ferwaba.

