Rwanda: Niyonzima Nets Brace As Rayon Defeat Muhazi in Nervy Encounter

Two headers from midfielder Olivier Niyonzima did the trick for Rayon Sports who defeated a stubborn Muhazi United side 2-1 in a highly competitive Rwanda Premier League game at Kigali Pele Stadium on Wednesday, December 4.

The Blues have now moved nine points clear at the top are remain unbeaten in their last 11 league games. Robertinho's side had not conceded a goal in their previous nine games until Nicholas Kagaba scored what was a consolation goal for the visitors to bring Khadime Ndiaye's clean sheet run to an end.

Muhazi skipper Joseph Sackey went down in pain after two minutes of action following a tackle by Kevin Muhire, he went out for treatment before continuing.

The visitors had the first chance of the game inside six minutes but it was wasted as Joseph Karanzi hit his effort off target.

Rayon Sports opened the scoring in the 11th minute through Olivier Niyonzima after coach Robertinho handed him a starting role in the midfield. The experienced midfielder headed home a free kick from Omborenga Fitina's cross on the left side of the Muhazi half to give his side a 1-0 lead.

ALSO READ: Bbaale's second half strike powers Rayon at the top

Two minutes later, a sweet build up involving Omborenga and his captain Kevin Muhire saw Fall Ngagne back heeling the ball past goalkeeper Nzana Ebini but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Emmanuel Ruremesha's Muhazi United started playing from the back as they took Rayon by surprise. They launched a fierce attack but Karanzi headed the final ball off target in the 18th minute.

Ebini, who was looking jittery in the evening, nearly gifted Rayon a goal in the 20th minute. He attempted to dribble Ngangne but failed as the striker stole the ball but thwarted his chance as Marcel Dikoume intercepted the final ball.

Muhazi's Sackey jumped high to head home Nzana Kagaba's cross from the corner but his effort was saved by Ndiaye in the 22nd minute as the visitors began to threaten the Rayon penalty area.

Niyonzima made it 2-0 with another superb header, burying a corner from Muhire in the 26th minute after he was left unmarked in the Muhazi penalty box.

Muhazi United stringed a couple of decent passes together and had Oyoubi Grege brought down in the 40th minute near the Rayon penalty box but Sackey's shot hit the wall.

Muhazi United controlled the final five minutes of the first half as both teams went on recess with Rayon leading 2-0.

Ruremesha made his first substitution of the game in the 46th minute with Cedric Kubwimana replacing Serge Murangamirwa at right-back.

Three minutes into the second half, Fall Gnagne engineered space for himself at the edge of the Muhazi penalty box before firing wide.

Robertinho had to bring on Adama Bagayogo for Iraguha Hadji in the 54th minute to beef up his attack.

Muhazi launched a swift counter attack on the right, Kagaba easily dispatched Omborenga before hitting a superb narrow angle shot into the net in the 56th minute to make it 2-1.

Ruremesha again brought on Samson Babuwa for Caleb Mbanza and Amani Twagirayezu for goalkeeper Ebini in the 61st minute as he looked to unlock Rayon's defense.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Muhazi were very vibrant on the left wing and that was where they launched most of their attacks. Kagaba brought down Adama Bagayoko in the 75th minute after losing the ball and the ensuing free kick was wasted by him.

Rayon goalkeeper Ndiaye went down injured in the 87th minute following an aerial tussle with Babuwa. The game was on temporary hold up as he received treatment on the field.

The final minutes of the game saw Rayon defending gallantly as they run away with the three maximum points. They have now opened a nine-point lead at the top of the table before facing arch rivals APR FC on Saturday, December 7 at Amahoro Stadium.