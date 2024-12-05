Angola: Readout of the Lobito Trans-Africa Corridor Summit

President Joe Biden/ X
President Joe Biden delivers a speech in Angola
4 December 2024
The White House (Washington, DC)
press release

Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Angolan President João Lourenço co-hosted African leaders from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, and Tanzania, as well as private sector CEOs, U.S. development and finance institutions, and the Africa Finance Corporation, to celebrate and highlight progress on the development of the Lobito Trans-Africa Corridor and the partnership of the Lobito Corridor consortium. President Biden praised the progress made on the Corridor since its launch under the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI) at the 2023 G7 Summit, and today announced more than $560 million in new funding, including commitments expected to generate at least $200 million in additional private sector capital, for infrastructure projects along the Corridor, bringing the total for U.S. investments to more than $4 billion. The Leaders discussed the transformative impact the Lobito Trans-Africa Corridor has had on enhancing access to the critical minerals needed for the clean energy transition and digital connectivity, strengthening food security, boosting regional trade, and empowering communities all along the Corridor. To date, the United States regional development banks, and international partners have mobilized over $6 billion in high-standard, public and private investments along the Lobito Trans-Africa Corridor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The White House. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.