Namibia: Justin Coetzee Elected As New Rehoboth Mayor

Justin Coetzee has been elected as the new Rehoboth mayor.

Coetzee was elected during an annual council meeting to elect office bearers and members of the management committee held in the Council Chambers.

"Justin Coetzee was elected as the new mayor of Rehoboth for the year 2024/2025," Rehoboth Town Council spokesperson Desire Pieters said.

Coetzee thanked the councillors for their confidence in his leadership.

"Lets continue working together as a collective in service of the electorate. Former elected mayor Amanda Groenewaldt led with diligence and was an inspiration. Groenewaldt lifted up the voices of so many in our town.

"I want there to be an open door policy to discuss the developmental trajectory of Rehoboth and that of the community as a whole," Coetzee said.