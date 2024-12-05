Namibia: Empowering Teams to Embrace New Technology

In today's workplace, technology is constantly changing and organisations are forced to change if they want to stay competitive.

Successful change is not just about deploying new technology but also ensuring staff are valued and empowered to adopt such technology.

When we push for new technology, what we are doing is not just installing tools but changing the ways of working. This is where it becomes important to understand the technology culture of an organisation and what teams need from the new tools to feel confident.

Change can be threatening, especially when it seems as if it is occurring either too rapidly or without a clear advantage.

If employees are going to accept new technology, they need to see its value and understand how the change affects day-to-day operations. They also need to know what kind of support they can expect.

Again, communication is the key. First and foremost, leaders should be communicating not only what will change but why.

It means connecting the benefits of new technology to either day-to-day tasks or bigger goals, so that employees will see that it influences their success and the growth of the organisation directly.

Training is critical in building comfort and confidence with new technology.

When staff feel ill-equipped, the distrust of the change can build up. Practical and hands-on training sessions will alleviate this fear by showing them the organisation is serious about helping staff be successful with the new technology.

A friendly approach to training, where no question is too small and all steps are clearly explained, empowers a person to take ownership of their learning process.

It's also very important to get regular feedback from staff regarding how they're adapting to the technology.

The feedback loop shows that their experiences matter and helps in making any adjustments that can help in improving the process.

Employees are more likely to have positive feelings towards the change when they see their input shaping how the technology is used.

Creating a culture of support and continuous improvement helps teams to understand that change is an opportunity, not an obstacle. It recognises staff who are adapting well and encourages those who may be struggling, fostering a sense of community around the change.

If employees feel empowered to ask questions, to seek help, or even to make mistakes on the way, they will become more open to driving the change themselves.

Successful technology adoption occurs when an organisation prioritises its people with the same seriousness as its tools.

The effect of leaders who understand the singular technology culture of an organisation and support their teams through clear communication, training and feedback, creates an environment where the staff not only feel empowered to accept change but also actively contribute towards it.

In this way, a workforce that is resilient, adaptive and confidently prepared for the challenges ahead will be assured.