Southern Africa: Namibia Eyes Kickboxing Success At African Championships

4 December 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia aims to make history at the Wako Africa Continental Championships in Johannesburg, South Africa, from 9 to 12 December.

The World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (Wako) sanctioned event will be the biggest gathering of African kickboxers, providing a gateway to the World Games 2025 to be held in Chengdu, China.

Being in the reckoning for the global games is the primary target for Namibia's five-man national team, which "is ready to shine" at the continental competition, says Namibian Kickboxing Federation president Anita de Klerk.

The team consists of Delano Müller, Giano Alcock, Giandre Potgieter, Ryan Roux and Liam Blaauw, who all are under the leadership of Philip Müller.

Anticipation is high as former junior champion Delano Müller makes his debut in the international senior division. The rest of the team will compete in the junior division.

"Each fighter, a beacon of determination, is ready to showcase their talents on the global stage and bring glory to Namibia," De Klerk said.

She strongly believes that competing in the continental championships will elevate Namibian kickboxing on both national and international stages.

The team leaves for South Africa on Sunday, for what promises to be an intense competition featuring the finest fighters from across the continent.

"These top-tier fighters earned their spot through astonishing displays at the recent Desert Storm International, showcasing their incredible skill and unwavering resilience," De Klerk said of how the team was assembled.

"Their dedication and hard work have paved the way for them to represent Namibia at this prestigious event, and the anticipation is palpable.

"Stay tuned and get ready to cheer for 'Team Namibia' as they aim to make history at the Wako Africa Continental Championships," said De Klerk.

