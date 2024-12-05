Namibia: Hindjou, Mogane Back Brave Warriors for World Cup Qualifiers

The Brave Warriors could be the surprise package in the race for Fifa World Cup qualification, says ex-Namibian international midfield kingpin Johannes 'Congo' Hindjou.

Former Brave Warriors head coach Rusten Mogane shares the same sentiment, saying Namibia can be in the conversation if they prepare well and believe in their ability.

However, that all depends on getting over the disappointment of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) spot, following a dismal qualifying campaign that saw the Brave Warriors finish bottom of their group with four losses from six matches.

A shift in mindset and approach to matches will greatly enhance their chances of keeping pace with group H leaders Tunisia, who are on 10 points - two more than second-placed Namibia.

The Brave Warriors next face Malawi and then Equatorial Guinea in March 2025.

"I think Namibia can spring a surprise hopefully, but we really wanted to be part of the Morocco [Afcon] adventure next year. In the end we lost and failed to qualify for Morocco," Hindjou says.

"We still have a huge chance to qualify for the world football spectacle and we must truly focus on having the team qualify and work must start now and not wait a few weeks before the qualifying matches to call up players," he says.

Mogane, who knows all about the pressure of being head coach of the senior national team, believes Benjamin's selections will determine how far the team goes in the World Cup qualifiers.

Now in the rebuilding phase of his tenure, Benjamin dabbled with several inexperienced faces during the Afcon qualifiers which did not yield the desired result.

It was a sobering anti-climax to the year which began with a historic run to the knockout phase at the cup of nations in Ivory Coast.

"He needs to select the most experienced players for the World Cup qualifiers, not just experienced but fit and players who understand what is at stake," Mogane says.

Hindjou feels Benjamin has the character to rally the troops as evidenced by twice taking Namibia to the Cosafa Cup final and the Afcon round of 16.

"He knows and he is working on the Fifa World Cup qualifiers. He has a strong character and will not be pressured by anyone," says Hindjou, who called on the Namibia Football Association to seek support from the private sector and government to ensure the Brave Warriors have the required backing for this important mission.

"The first institution to rally behind the Brave Warriors must be the government through the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, because the ministry is the custodian of sport in the country," he says.