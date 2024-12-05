Namibia: Local Crafts Exhibition Showcases Proudly Namibian Gifts

it's gifting season and the Namibian Arts Association (NAA) urges patrons to consider the gift of local arts and crafts.

Presenting a selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and prints, as well as locally made beaded jewellery, textiles and furniture, The Local Crafts Exhibition will be on display at the NAA until 13 December.

"It's the end of the year and everyone is going to visit their loved ones, so we don't want you to go empty handed. Give them something from the art world," says exhibition curator Actofel Ilovu.

The take-home exhibition features artists such as Hage Mukwendje, Ndasuunje PAPA Shikongeni, David Indongo, Frans Nambinga, Roby Rusaere and Martin Bosman, sculptors Mitchell Gatsi and Ismael Shivute, as well as paper-based furnishings by Vezembouua Ndukireepo.

A wealth of beads, fabric and fabulous jewellery by Petrina Mathews, Laimi Kakololo, Fiina Kapiya Awala and Justina K Angula adorns the walls, and textiles and wall hangings by Elizabeth Shinana and Laimi Mbangula are also of note.

"The Local Crafts Exhibition celebrates the rich talent and creativity of Namibian artisans. It was born from a desire to provide artists, crafters, object makers and jewellers with a space to showcase their work, connect with audiences and gain recognition from their craft," says Ilovu.

"The art market in Namibia is kind of struggling because we don't really have a lot of people who understand or are willing to support art. But the good thing is it's getting there," he says.

"A few artworks are being bought by the young, black community, so it's not just older people who appreciate art and come and buy from the gallery, " Ilovu says.

He invites patrons to "bear witness as we celebrate creativity, culture, and community" and to "take home a piece of Namibia's artistic soul".

The Namibian Arts Association is located at 122 Robert Mugabe Avenue in Windhoek and The Local Crafts Exhibition will be on display until 13 December.

- martha@namibian.com.na; Martha Mukaiwa on Twitter and Instagram; marthamukaiwa.com