Namibia: Walvis Gets Namibia's Largest Liquid Mud Plant

Baker Hughes, a global energy technology company, has opened various facilities in Namibia.

This includes a liquid mud plant, a cement bulk facility and an integrated multimodal facility to serve offshore oil and gas operations in Namibia.

In an announcement made last week, the company said the mud plant will support Namibia's energy industry and increase local opportunities.

The plant is situated at the Walvis Bay port and will produce and store liquid mud, which is used in the drilling process of oil and gas wells.

"Namibia is poised to become one of Africa's leading energy suppliers and these operations significantly enhance our ability to support their goals," says Amerino Gatti, the executive vice president of oilfield services and equipment at Baker Hughes.

He says the plant will help the country's oil and gas industry grow, while creating opportunities for locals.

"Our new facilities represent the latest milestone in the growth of Namibia's domestic oil and gas industry and we are pleased to help the country realise these vital resources while creating new opportunities for its people," Gatti says.

This will be Namibia's largest liquid mud plant in terms of volume and capacity and will be used to supply drilling and completion fluids and cement bulk handling for offshore oil and gas operations.

"The liquid mud plant has the capacity to hold 15 000 barrels of drilling and completion fluids," a statement says.

Baker Hughes is co-headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, United Kingdom.

The integrated multimodal facility will also house advanced testing and maintenance equipment to support a variety of subsea operations.

"The facilities are located at Namibia's Walvis Bay Port, providing a consistent, local source of materials close to the country's offshore fields that enhance efficiencies," the statement reads.

It says the facilities employ local workers who have received advanced training in oil and gas operations.

"The company has also provided training to National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia staff members and the Ministry of Mines and Energy to help strengthen the nation's pipeline of skilled workers."

Baker Hughes has provided drilling services, subsea wellheads and tubular running services in Namibia since 2021.