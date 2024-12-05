Namibia: Nande Wins Gold Cup

Likius Nande won the annual Gold Cup sponsored by Kunene Catering Services at the Windhoek Golf Club over the weekend.

Nande won the event over 54 holes after beating Henry Mudge on a play-off as both players finished with a gross score of 222.

Walter Heibeb had the best nett score of 217, while Jackson Kawaya was the nett runner-up with a score of 219.

In the A division, Elias Mulombwelwa had the best gross score of 226, with Elkana Mbango coming second on 235, while Wensley Haseb had the best nett score of 230, followed by Brendan Britten on 233.

Paulus Shifonono had the best gross score of 254 in the B division, followed by Samuel Nel on 257, while Toady Gurirab had the best nett score of 224 after beating Alfie Ndyenge on a count-out.

In the C division over 36 holes, Francois van Zyl had the best gross score of 167, followed by Burger Bergh on 171, while Duke Beukes had the best nett score of 146, followed by Inocencio Verde on 147.

Wilmarie Woest won the women's division with a best gross score of 164 over 36 holes, followed by Anecia le Grange on 177.

Lovisa Vilho had the best nett score of 153, followed by Evelyn Paulino on 156.

Jolene van Schoor won the stableford competition with a score of 75, followed by Ester Emvula on 68, and Armand de Klerk on 67.

A total of 71 players from Windhoek, Tsumeb, Grootfontein, Omeya and Walvis Bay competed in the tournament.

President of the Namibia Golf Union Toady Gurirab congratulated the winners and the Windhoek Golf Club on a well-organised event, while Hafeni Nghinamwaami, representing Kunene Catering Services, confirmed that they will sponsor the event again in 2025.