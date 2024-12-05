Kenya: Ruto Warns Against Petty Politics Hindering Development

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to stop playing petty politics that hinder developmental projects that benefit them and create employment opportunities for the youth.

Speaking during the opening of the Kilifi county international investment conference in Vipingo, President Ruto lauded residents there for being pace setters.

"Let me ask you to do the right thing, if something is right say it is right if something is wrong let's say it is wrong but, but let us not play petty politics on everything . We have a country to look after and you have a county to develop and to grow, I must commend the leaders in this county for working together," he stated.

"I am very happy and proud of the people of Kilifi and the county government of Kilifi by supporting the developments, initiatives that are being pushed to take place, for it is the right thing to do."

The head of the state called for the cooperation from Kenyans when called upon to lease out land for start up of development projects, consequently remaining adamant will make the country stagnant and not explore its potential.

"I must commend the people of Kilifi specifically from Kaloleni and Kayafungo for having the foresight to know that instead of sub-dividing 3000 acres of land, they have decided to consolidate the 3000 acres into a special economic zone that will see greater investment in the county," President Ruto stated.

The International investment conference is set to showcase Kilifi County as a surrounding to attract investment from both public and private investors.

The Vipingo Free Trade Zone which it's construction will begin early 2025 is set to host over 200 industries across key sectors including agro-processing, manufacturing, IT, logistics, green energy and pharmaceuticals also creating 50,000 jobs.

This comes as on December 3 President Ruto expressed regret that some Kenyans celebrated the cancellation of the JKIA- Adani deal instead of focusing on the urgent need to rebuild the deteriorating airport.

In a strong rebuke to his development critics, he pointed out that many of those opposing the deal had never even visited the airport, thus failing to understand the extent of the renovations required.