Namibia: Churches Alliance Wants Ecn to Account for Election Concerns

5 December 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Alliance of Christian Churches in Namibia (ACCN) called on the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) to address concerns surrounding the elections.

ACCN executive chairperson Dolly Nengushe in a press statement on Thursday said the ECN did not meet the expectations of the Namibian people in this election.

"Reports of significant irregularities such as the shortage of ballot papers at various polling stations and late openings of polling stations, among other complaints, are well documented and deeply concerning," Nengushe said.

She said the ECN has a responsibility to address these issues transparently and provide the public with a detailed explanation of how these irregularities occurred.

"The commission must also demonstrate the steps it has taken to uphold the rights of voters

and to protect the integrity of the electoral process," the executive chairperson said.

