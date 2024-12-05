Namibia: Election Results Not the Will of the People - LPM

The Landless People's Movement (LPM) has rejected the results of the just-concluded presidential and National Assembly election, saying it does not reflect the will of the people.

The party, led by Bernadus Swartbooi, says the results which elected Swapo candidate Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as president and saw Swapo earning 51 parliamentary seats were not free and fair.

"What we have been saying since the day before the elections is that we do not believe that these elections were free and fair. Even observer missions have highlighted issues with how the Electoral Commission of Namibia managed the process.

"We cannot in good conscience accept these results as the results of the will of the people," LPM spokesperson Lifazala Simataa told The Namibian on Thursday.

According to the party, their expected growth in support was not reflected in the results, despite years of visible campaigning and grassroots work.

LPM only managed to get one extra parliamentary seat, from 4 to 5.

"LPM's growth was never in question . . . but now we have a situation where the election itself or the process of allowing for an election to occur in this country that is free and fair did not occur."

"Therefore, these results in itself, again, are not a reflection of the people or the will of the Namibian people," Simataa said.