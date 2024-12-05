Uganda: IGP Byakagaba Tasks Promoted Police Directors On Museveni's New Security Plan

The Inspector General of Police, Abbas Byakagaba has told the newly promoted police directors to implement President Museveni's subcounty policing model.

The president recently directed that each sub-county must have a police station with 18 police officers and four motorcycle squads, two of which are to respond to emergencies.

Whereas this policing model has been implemented in some areas of the area, it has not been so effective.

Speaking during the pipping of newly promoted senior officers, IGP Byakagaba tasked them to ensure the president's idea is put into action.

"This country is determined to move forward and we are among the main pillars to ensure this happens. The subcounty policing model is one of our flagship projects and we must embrace it wholeheartedly and ensure that it is fully operationalized," Byakagaba said.

"This idea was given to us by the president that we must ensure is fulfilled.Working together as a team, we must achieve this target."

Team work

The police chief told the newly promoted directors that it is effortless to work in silos but rather as a team.

"We must keep singing team work. Inspector general of police is not necessarily an individual but the whole structure of police. Yes, Byakagaba is occupying it but together with his colleagues. IGP cant be complete without Byakagaba and the constables. The same applies to an AIGP. When they mention AIGP, know there are several people behind that individual as that rank is collective It may look individual but it can't function individually."

The IGP implored the promoted senior officers to ensure their subordinates and superiors are focused towards achieving the mission of protecting Ugandans and their property.

"Promotion comes with heavy responsibilities. It even comes with restrictions including change of behaviour, more effort. You are no longer thinking about 50 or 100 people but 5000 and 10,000 and the whole force. This you must know."

He implored the officers to ensure they improve the welfare of police officers.

Deputy IGP, James Ochaya said a lot is expected of the promoted officers.

"Ugandans expect to see a professional police force, a corruption free force but Ugandans also want a police they can have trust and confidence in but to also better policing services," Ochaya said.

"Inwardly, our subordinates want to see improved welfare, discipline and enforcement in performance management. Once we combine both outward and inward expectations, the vision we aspire of a professional, pro-people centred police for a safe society will be achieved."

Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, AIGP David Wasswa, the counter terrorism police director applauded President Museveni for choosing them for promotion.

"We are greatly energized by this gesture of true confidence that the president has put in us. We pledge our commitment to deliver our mandate and tasks given to us," AIGP Wasswa said.

He said whereas the new ranks come with new responsibilities, they are ready for the task ahead as they envision to protect and serve the country.

The league of promoted

The senior officers promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police include Ubaldo Bamunoba( Police Chief Political Commissar), Felix Baryamwisaki( ICT director), Moses Kafeero(Human resource development and training director), Charles Kataratambi( Human rights and legal director), Frank Mwesigwa(operations director), Hadijja Namutebi(director for research , planning and development) and David Wasswa, the police counter terrorism director.

Others are James Apora( director logistics and engineering), Lawrence Niwabiine(director traffic police), Joseph Obwona( Interpol), Steven Tanui( Fire and rescue services) and Geoffrey Musana .