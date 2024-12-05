Nigeria: 'Marriage Isn't Imprisonment' - Nons Miraj Faults Baby Mama Syndrome

Nons Miraj is concerned about the high number of singles in society who are ripe for marriage.

In an interview with journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, Chinonso Ukah, a popular actress and influencer known by her stage name, Nons Miraj, said marriage is a "serious life-long commitment" and not "imprisonment," as many youths today see it.

She prides herself on being a big believer in love, saying she always encourages people to value relationships and take the right steps to date before getting married.

"It is important to truly understand the person you are committing to, for life, and it is also important to be patient and follow the right process to make sure it is the right decision," she said.

Nons Miraj said she is concerned about the high number of singles that are ripe for marriage in society

"Although I am not married yet, I am in a relationship, and it bothers me to see how many men today are okay with making women 'baby mamas' or just casual partners without commitment," she said.

The host of the romance show Hunt Game Show cited fear of commitment, financial challenges, and unrealistic expectations as reasons why many remain single.

"Many people also do not put themselves in places where they can meet potential partners. They often just go from work to church and back home.

That's why we organise sessions for both men and women to help them make better decisions about relationships. I believe more people can find meaningful relationships with the right mindset and approach," she said.

Online dating app

Speaking on her new online dating App set for launch on Thursday, Nons Miraj said she was inspired to create the app because of her experience with "The Hunt Game Show".

"Many people wanted to be part of the show but couldn't because they lived in different countries. Some even planned to travel home during Christmas to find love. That is why I thought of creating an app that can connect people no matter where they are. My YouTube audience is diverse, with fans from the UK, Canada, and Kenya.

"This made me realise how important it is to have a platform for everyone to connect, even if they can't be on the show. I also noticed that some people are shy or uncomfortable being on camera. The app will give them a chance to connect in a way that feels easier and more private," she said.

Nons Miraj said the launch, which will be held in Lagos, will be attended by tech moguls, artists, social media influencers, content creators, and media outlets.