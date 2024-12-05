Namibia: Rain Is the Sunshine of Our Lives

opinion

As we rapidly approach the end of the year, we often take stock and review the year. What have we achieved? Did our resolutions withstand the pressures of everyday life, or will we try again in the new year? Whether you separate your year into personal and work triumphs and challenges or lump it all together, you must always keep looking towards the future.

One of the great things for us in Namibia is that we usually receive rain around this time of year. The last few months have been hot and bone-dry, but December usually kicks off our rainy season.

I think it is a season we cherish like no other country on earth. The rain in Namibia is not just water falling from the skies. It is so much more. It symbolises so much more and is embraced by every Namibian, irrespective of their background or where they reside in the 14 regions.

The rain has a cleansing and nourishing effect, bringing growth to our nation.

From a personal perspective, it fascinates me that we are so excited about the arrival of rain. The impact I can see on people's moods is like a veil has been lifted.

Happiness abounds, and it is not just children jumping in puddles. I am not a farmer, so I do not personally have to worry about my crops or cattle.

It however does please me to see the plants and flowers in our garden bloom almost instantly when the rain arrives. It is the same way I see a change in people when the rain arrives.

The water appears to wash away people's worries, their stress and cleanses their spirits.

Together with a nice long holiday break that December and January bring, it is a perfect recipe to make new plans and face a new year head-on. I cannot help but look at our rainy season from an economic perspective.

You could call it professional deformation. I am also buoyed by the rain, as it means our farmers across this beautiful land receive respite from the relentless burning sun.

In Namibia, you are never far removed from a farmer, so many conversations begin with the weather and the relentless dry spells that the farmers face. Crops and vegetables welcome precipitation and start to grow, promising good harvests, full pantries and produce to sell.

Cattle can graze the newly sprouted grass and vegetation and provide us with our delicious world-beating Namibian meat. Rain means business in Namibia for farmers, which means money is generated, and farmers can repay loans.

The repayment of loans is essential as it allows new loans to be extended for the growth of existing farms, or other farmers can now access loans.

The rainy season is crucial for Namibia's tourism, mining and other sectors. We as a nation understand and have lived through the scourge of drought too often not to be overjoyed when the first drops appear.

Hopefully, it will turn into a steady drumbeat of raindrops every day well into February or even early March.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rain means economic growth. It brings new life and allows our arid land to flourish and be nourished.

It invigorates every aspect of our being and has an immense socio-economic impact on the region.

Therefore, as we head into the final exhausting stretch of 2024, just remember that rain is on its way.

We hope and pray it is plentiful and that it transforms the Land of the Brave into a symphony of greenery and growth.

Not only instantly uplifting our spirits, but symbolically washing away our troubles and cleansing our souls. Within the Namibian context, the rainy season brings sunshine into our lives and our businesses.

*Dr John Steytler is the CEO of the Development Bank of Namibia. He writes in his personal capacity.