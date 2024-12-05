Namibia: Catholic Hostel Rape Accused Granted Bail

4 December 2024
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — The five rape-accused men, who were initially denied bail in November for allegedly raping minor girls at the Kavango East region's Nyangana Catholic Mission's hostel, were recently granted bail of N$3000 each.

The accused lived at Nyangana Mission, and had access to the female learners housed at the mission's hostel.

The accused are set to appear at Ndiyona court on 13 March 2025 at 09h00.

"In case of failure to appear in court, a warrant for the arrest may be issued against you. Your bail will be provisionally cancelled, and the bail money will be provisionally forfeited to the State," the court said.

Additional bail condition persons relocate from the Nyangana Catholic Mission.

They are not to go within a 100-metre radius, and they should not have any contact with the victims.

They should also not interfere with police investigations or State witnesses.

The accused shall not apply for a passport or travel documents while the case is pending.

They shall not leave the district of Rundu without the written permission of the investigating officer.

During their arrest at the Nyangana Mission grounds, sources stated that the rape activities allegedly happened at a building outside the girl's hostel.

The alleged rape victims who spoke out were reported to be between ages 13 and 17.

The rape incidents allegedly took place between January and November 2024.

The accused are Nakadhilu Sem-Penda (26), Markus Bluethoos Thitarapa (24), Benson Shiteketa (25), Pontianus Hazald Shashipapo (26) and Paulus Lukiwa Scorpion Ndara (27).

They were represented by Rundu-based attorney Benhard Tjatjara.

