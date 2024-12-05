Namibia: Supporting the Youth in Climate Change

Selected Eco Champions received customised training and mentorship to enhance their skills in driving change, to boost their climate projects.

Three Namibians, Julia Heita, Saara Hango, and Mbitjita Kavari attended the Eco-Champions Summit in Kenya from 25 to 29 November, where they met and collaborated with other changemakers from across Africa. Other representative were from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Ghana, and Jordan. This is Namibia's first time participating in the summit and had three representatives. The summit was through the SOS organisation.

"Through this Eco Champion programme, I gained invaluable insights into the interconnectedness of environmental issues and the importance of engaging communities at all levels," shared Heita. The Eco Champion learned how collaboration, innovation, and education play critical roles in addressing climate challenges, which enabled her to develop practical skills in project management and advocacy.

"This empowered me to amplify my efforts and create sustainable change. I am currently leading a project called Green Ohangwena Youth, which focuses on empowering young people in rural areas to combat climate change. Our activities include educating communities about sustainable practices, such as backyard gardening and waste management, and promoting renewable energy solutions," she stated.

Heita said this initiative not only addresses climate change but also enhances food security and environmental stewardship in under-resourced areas. By fostering a culture of sustainability: "We aim to inspire lasting change that benefits both the environment and future generations." The National Project Coordinator (Eco Champion), Venaani Jureine Katjiua, said the Eco Champions Programme and Summit have been pivotal in fostering youth-led climate action and promoting sustainable development in our communities.

"As a national project coordinator, I gained invaluable insights into the power of collective action and grassroots advocacy in addressing climate change. I learned the importance of integrating innovative solutions, local knowledge, and collaborative approaches to tackle environmental challenges effectively," she told Youth Corner.

She said the team is currently engaged in several impactful projects, including reforestation initiatives, waste management campaigns, and educational outreach programmes aimed at raising awareness about climate resilience. "These efforts are not only driving tangible change but also empowering communities to take ownership of their environmental futures," said Katjiua. -psiririka@nepc.com.na