Ghana: TUC, Others Call for Peaceful Elections

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called for peace, fairness, and transparency in Ghana's upcoming general elections, stressing the importance of preserving the country's democratic gains.

As the nation prepares for its ninth electoral exercise since 1992, the TUC emphasised that despite existing challenges, the electoral democracy must continue to thrive.

In a press statement issued yesterday and copied The Ghanaian Times, the TUC urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to remain independent, neutral, and accountable to the Ghanaian people.

The release touched on the need for transparency and collaboration with political parties through the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to foster confidence in the electoral process.

The TUC further appealed to the government to ensure the EC is adequately resourced to fulfill its mandate effectively. It called on political parties to exhibit maturity during their campaigns, urging them to prioritise critical national issues such as employment, housing, and the rising cost of living, while avoiding divisive rhetoric.

"As Ghana heads to the polls, it is crucial for all stakeholders to work collectively to safeguard the integrity of the elections and preserve the nation's peace," the statement noted.

The union also encouraged the media to engage in responsible reporting, underscoring its role in promoting stability and national cohesion.

Security agencies were reminded of their duty to remain neutral and act decisively against any attempts to disrupt the peace.

The TUC called on workers to exercise their voting rights responsibly and avoid actions that could jeopardise the country's stability.

It reiterated its commitment to ensuring Ghana continues to stand out as a beacon of democracy on the African continent.

Meanwhile, FRANCIS DABANG DABRE reports from Bolgatanga that the member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women's wing, Dr Vida Nyagre Yakong, has re-echoed the need for every Ghanaian to prioritise peace over violence at the general elections, Saturday.

Dr Yakong said any violence that characterised the polls could severely affect women and children, hence the need for all and sundry to tread cautiously as they mounted campaign platforms to sell their message to the electorate.

In an exclusive interview here in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region on Sunday after donating hundreds of NDC-branded T-shirts to some parliamentary candidates of the party Dr Yakong said voters in the Upper East Region were going to return a verdict of "no confidence" against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), citing high economic hardship, corruption as the basis for her claim.

She, therefore, called on the parliamentary candidates in the region to be resilient, and campaign based on issues, since the electorate were keen on the alternative solutions the NDC had to salvage their pathetic living conditions, if they were given the nod.

"As you campaign for votes, focus on the economy, and what you can proffer to relieve the suffering masses of their conditions.

"Avoid messages that can trigger violence, because the Ghanaian voter is already overwhelmed by the excruciating hardship they are going through recently," Dr Yakong admonished.

Touching on the donation of the T-shirts to the parliamentary aspirants, she said it was part of her support to help deliver all 15 seats for the NDC at the polls.