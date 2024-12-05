Ghana: EC Clears Journalists With Accreditation to Access Constituency, Regional Collation Centres

Journalists issued with the Electoral Commission photo accreditation cards can access the Constituency and Regional Collation Centres this Saturday, for the December 7 presidential and parliamentary election, the EC has announced.

"Following internal discussions and consultations with key media personalities, the Electoral Commission (EC) is pleased to announce to the media and the General Public that media persons assigned photo accreditation to cover Polling Stations will be able to use the same accreditation to cover Constituency and Regional Collation Centres," a statement issued by the electoral body said in Accra.

The statement signed by the Director for Electoral Services, Benjamin Bano-Bioh, said the commission was desirous to maintain the highest level of transparency and accountability in its operations hence the revised media accreditation aims to provide media personnel with greater flexibility and access to key Election Centres.

The commitment, the statement noted was to ensure that the media can effectively cover the electoral process, and "this change reflects that commitment."

Related Articles

Concluding, the EC said arrangements for media access to the National Collation Centre will be announced in due course.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) it is recalled, expressed concerns over the Electoral Commission's (EC) decision to restrict media access to the collation centres in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, the GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour emphasised the importance of media access in ensuring transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

The EC's decision to restrict media access to the collation centres at the constituency, regional, and national levels has been met with widespread criticism from the media fraternity.

The GJA and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) have condemned the decision, arguing that it undermines the principles of transparency and accountability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Dwumfour revealed that the GJA and GIBA have engaged with the EC to discuss the matter, and a proposal is being worked on to address the concerns of the media.

He emphasised that the media plays a critical role in promoting democracy and good governance, and any attempt to restrict their access to information would be detrimental to the electoral process.

Furthermore, the GJA expressed concerns over the police initiative to provide liaison officers for media houses, citing potential interference with the work of the media and the risk of leaking information from media houses.