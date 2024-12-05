South Africa: Manhunt Launched After Discovery of Two Bodies On the N8

press release

- Police have launched a manhunt following the discovery of two bodies in a vehicle on the N8 near Botshabelo.

On Tuesday, 3 December 2024 at about 23:45, Botshabelo police received information about a vehicle that was stationary on the N8 Road about 6 kilometres from Botshabelo West Crossing.

Members rushed to the scene and found a white VW Golf TSI with a Lesotho registration plate and inside found two females aged 26 and 65, with several stab wounds all over the body. Emergency personnel were summoned to the scene and the two were declared dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that there was an African male who was allegedly with the deceased in the vehicle prior to the discovery. No one has been arrested yet and police in Boithuso and the Provincial Organised Crime Unit have launched a manhunt.

Anyone who might have information on what happened is urged to contact Colonel Ben Bolsiek of the Provincial Organised Crime at 082 466 8530, contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or send an anonymous tip off on the MySAPS App.