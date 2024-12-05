South Africa: Manhunt Launched After Discovery of Two Bodies On the N8

4 December 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- Police have launched a manhunt following the discovery of two bodies in a vehicle on the N8 near Botshabelo.

On Tuesday, 3 December 2024 at about 23:45, Botshabelo police received information about a vehicle that was stationary on the N8 Road about 6 kilometres from Botshabelo West Crossing.

Members rushed to the scene and found a white VW Golf TSI with a Lesotho registration plate and inside found two females aged 26 and 65, with several stab wounds all over the body. Emergency personnel were summoned to the scene and the two were declared dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that there was an African male who was allegedly with the deceased in the vehicle prior to the discovery. No one has been arrested yet and police in Boithuso and the Provincial Organised Crime Unit have launched a manhunt.

Anyone who might have information on what happened is urged to contact Colonel Ben Bolsiek of the Provincial Organised Crime at 082 466 8530, contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or send an anonymous tip off on the MySAPS App.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.