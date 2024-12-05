Liberia: Leaked Audio Reveals Late Senator Prince Johnson Felt Betrayed By Boakai, Koung Over Support for War Crimes Court

Monrovia — Leaked Audio Reveals Late Senator Prince Johnson Felt Betrayed by Boakai, Koung Over Support for War Crimes Court

A leaked audio recording has surfaced, allegedly capturing the late Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson (PYJ) expressing feelings of betrayal by President Joseph Boakai and his political ally, Vice President Jeremiah Koung, over their support for the establishment of a war crimes court in Liberia.

In the recording, the fallen senator, who was a controversial figure in Liberian politics due to his role during the civil war, recounted events that left him disillusioned with Boakai and Koung.

PYJ, whose political influence in Nimba County played a pivotal role in Liberian elections, revealed his frustrations with decisions that seemed contrary to his expectations of loyalty.

"When Boakai came, he was deceived... And Boakai is not well, he is still wanting to go after people," the voice purportedly of Senator Johnson stated. He alleged that the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) orchestrated a resolution in the House of Representatives concerning the war crimes court, which was then forwarded to the Senate.

According to the recording, PYJ claimed to have discovered that he and Senator James Biney were among the last senators who had not signed the resolution. He questioned Senator Koung, a former ally, about the situation, expressing disappointment at the perceived shift in loyalty.

According to him, VP Koung gave him US$5,000 to find a lawyer to defend him in court if the court was established. He also said he was assured by majority of the Senators that the resolution was crafted to appease the President, but when a bill for the establishment of the court is crafted and sent to them, they will not pass it into law.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission had recommended that certain individuals who played major role in the Liberian civil war be barred from holding public office for 30 years. President Sirleaf, then a sitting president, was listed by the TRC among those who were to be barred.

However, the Supreme Court ruled against the TRC recommendation when it was challenged by a group of Liberians. The late Senator Johnson further criticized President Boakai, accusing him of hypocrisy.

He referenced Boakai's support for prosecuting alleged war criminals despite having benefitted from the 2010 Supreme Court ruling that allowed him to serve as vice president for 12 years under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

"Boakai, who benefited from the 2010 decision by the Supreme Court ruling to run with Ellen, and who became vice president for 12 years, and who we supported and made him President, now he wants to prosecute us," the late senator can be heard in the leaked audio.

The leaked audio has reignited discussions about the push for a war crimes court in Liberia, a highly contentious issue that continues to divide public opinion.

Advocates argue that such a court is essential for accountability and justice for victims of the civil war, while opponents, including influential figures like PYJ, viewed it as a politically motivated move that could undermine stability.

The emergence of this audio recording is expected to further complicate the political landscape, as it raises questions about the alliances and motivations of key actors in Liberia's push for justice and reconciliation. Neither President Boakai nor Senator Koung has commented on the allegations contained in the audio.

History of 'rift'

Prior to his death, Senator Johnson had expressed his dissatisfaction with the Liberian government's push for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court in the country.

The senator, who was a former rebel leader, was one of 28 senators who signed a resolution to establish the court aimed at addressing the aftermath of Liberia's 14-year civil conflict that resulted in the loss of over 25,000 lives and properties.

Senator Johnson, who had been vocal about his opposition to the establishment of the court, threatened not to commit himself to the court had the establishment gone ahead. He had also claimed to have armed men ready to counter anyone who tries to arrest him.

Senator Johnson accused President Boakai of imposing the establishment of the war crimes court, using the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's recommendations and paying people to get rid of him.

It is worth noting that during the 2023 general and presidential elections, Senator Johnson's party, the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), and President Boakai's Unity Party (UP) collaborated in defeating President George Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). However, their political alliance collapsed following President Boakai's commitment towards establishing the war and economic crimes court.

Dillon's revelation

In the wake of Senator Prince Yormie Johnson's death, Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillion has disclosed that the late senator solicited his assistance in securing a job for his daughter from President Boakai.

According to Senator Dillion, the late Senator Johnson approached him multiple times, requesting help for his daughter only identified as Crystal.

"Senator Johnson brought his daughter to me, Crystal. Some of my colleagues nodded their heads positively in acknowledgement of that. And several times he came and said, " Senator, my son, please talk to President Boakai to give my daughter a job. I trust you and your relationship with the President. I say I will under the request", Senator Dillion stated.

Senator Dillion said the late Nimba County Senator Johnson expressed his trust in his relationship with the President and urged him to make the request.

Senator Dillion recounted a conversation he had with Johnson just two days before the senator's passing.

"He called me and said, 'Distinguished, please don't forget.' I assured him I would discuss the matter with the President during the funeral of the late Superintendent of Grand Bassa County."

After learning of Johnson's death through a call from his daughter Crystal, Dillion said he seized the opportunity to relay the late senator's wishes to President Boakai. "I informed the President about Senator Johnson's request and encouraged him to honor it," Dillion said.

This revelation has further fueled speculations of a strained relations between President Boakai and Senator Johnson during his last days; with reports suggesting that the two were not on speaking terms prior to the senator's death.