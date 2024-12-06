Sudan: Children of Sudan Show 'A Strength That Deserves Recognition'

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassador Ishmael Beah visited Sudan this week, meeting children and families whose lives have been upended by the brutal war between rival militaries which has upended the country.

Despite the staggering challenges, he found hope and resilience in their stories.

The nearly 19 months of relentless conflict in Sudan has devastated millions, with children bearing the brunt of the crisis.

Over five million children have been forcibly displaced, according to the UN.

In response, UNICEF and its partners have been delivering critical health supplies, screening for malnutrition, and assisting in safe spaces where children can learn, play, and receive support.

A shared experience of conflict

Ishmael Beah, a human rights activist and former child soldier forcibly recruited at 13 in Sierra Leone, has worked with UNICEF since his appointment as Goodwill Ambassador in 2007.

His time in Sudan brought him face-to-face with children in displacement camps, many of whom have endured unimaginable trauma.

In one UNICEF-supported child-friendly space, he was able to share his own journey, growing up in the middle of a harrowing conflict. In turn, the children opened up about their dreams for the future.

These spaces provide opportunities for vulnerable children to learn, play, interact with friends, receive emotional support and begin to regain some sense of normalcy.

"Despite the unbelievable challenges they have faced fleeing their homes, they demonstrated incredible wisdom that serves as the basis of their resilience," Mr. Beah said.

"[The children of Sudan] have a strength that deserves recognition and respect and are not letting their dreams to be doctors, engineers, or artists be shattered by this conflict," he added.

The future of Sudan's youth

The children's stories echoed the broader crisis unfolding across Sudan, now one of the world's most urgent displacement crises. Families are frequently forced to flee, only to be displaced again as fighting spreads.

Girls have shouldered a particularly heavy burden, facing terrifying risks to their safety, including rape and other forms of sexual violence.

Between January and September 2024 alone, UNICEF verified more than 1,500 grave violations against children.

"Without urgent action and additional resources, Sudan risks a generational catastrophe that will have grave implications for the country, the region, and beyond," warned Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative for Sudan.

Mr. Beah emphasised the resilience and determination of Sudanese youth, saying, "[The children of Sudan] are remarkably intelligent, resourceful, and hopeful for the future of Sudan."

"The Sudanese youth I met do not plan on giving up on their nation and do not want the world to do that either," he added.

A call to action

The Goodwill Ambassador's visit coincided with the launch of UNICEF's 2025 global Humanitarian Action for Children Appeal on 5 December.

The appeal seeks $9.9 billion to provide lifesaving aid to 109 million children, with Sudan representing the second-largest funding request.

"We must act now, the children in Sudan cannot wait any longer," urged the UNICEF Representative for Sudan.