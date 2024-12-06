South Africa: Major Breakthrough in Eskom Fraud Investigation - Suspects Arrested

press release

The Gauteng Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation's Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team (SCCI) has executed arrest warrants for suspects involved in a significant fraud case relating to Eskom on Monday, 02 December 2024.

Members from the Johannesburg SCCI conducted a major operation leading to the apprehension of key individuals; Lunga Msengana (49), Jacobus Ronald Buitenbach (52), Gabriel Brian Peters (56), and Calvin Rayan Peters (33), implicated in a case that was registered at Sandton police station in February 2020.

The investigation stemmed from allegations made by the complainant regarding a tendering contract awarded by Eskom in March 2015. The contract, known as the V-SAT Network Project, was awarded to Touch Africa Telekoms (Pty) Ltd for the provision of satellite services, including supply, delivery, installation, and commissioning of satellite equipment. The contract was based on an "as and when required" basis for a period of five years, with no specified contract value or quantities.

It is alleged that the satellite equipment was never delivered to Eskom, despite the delivery note. Accused No. 1, Mr. Lunga Msengana, employed as a project manager at Eskom Telekoms, was assigned to manage the V-SAT Network project. In collusion with his co-accused, he signed off on the delivery note from Touch Africa, accepting equipment that was never delivered to Eskom's designated location.

Jacobus Ronald Buitenbach, a Director of Touch Africa, is said to have received R912, 000 from Eskom for the tender process but used the funds for personal gain. Gabriel Brian Peters, also a director at Touch Africa, received an amount of R2, 200,000, which he subsequently transferred to his son, Calvin Rayan Peters (Accused No. 4). More arrests have not been ruled out as the investigation continues.

The four accused made their first appearance at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 02 December 2024. They were released on bail of R10, 000 each, and the matter has been postponed to 25 February 2025 for further proceedings.

"The Gauteng Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation remains dedicated to upholding justice and ensuring the integrity of our public institutions," Major General Ebrahim Kadwa reassured.