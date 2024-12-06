Rwanda: Waba Supreme Champs in Kigali, a Major Boost for Rwanda's Boxing Profile

Rwanda is set to make history on Sunday, December 8, by hosting its first-ever professional WABA Supreme Boxing Championships.

This event, organized by Universal Boxing Champion (UBC) in collaboration with Kigali Universe and Sports Genix International (SGI), marks a significant milestone for Rwandan boxing.

The competition, which is sanctioned by the World Alliance Boxing Association (WABA), is poised to transform the sport in Rwanda, further cementing the country's ambition to be a leading sports tourism destination in Africa.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Ultra-modern 'Kigali Universe' complex to open in May

The event will feature two headline title fights. In the main event, Swedish boxer Sanda Attermo will face Rwanda's Ange Nsengiyumva for the WABA Supreme World Super Bantamweight crown.

The co-main event will pit Rwandan Vincent Nsengiyumva against Uganda's Vincent Manguso for the vacant WABA Supreme Africa Light Heavyweight title.

These bouts will be complemented by six supporting fights, showcasing local and international talent and elevating the profile of Rwandan boxing on the continental stage.

For Rwanda, hosting the championship comes at a time when sports is being recognized as an essential part of the country's growth strategy.

The championship serves as an invaluable opportunity for the local boxing community to showcase its talent and create a platform for Rwandan fighters to compete at a high level.

As Vicky Kalisa, president of the Rwanda Boxing Association (RABA), notes, these types of events can inspire local athletes to train harder and improve their skills, fostering a competitive spirit that could lead to future successes in international competitions.

"This competition will create opportunities for our boxers at all levels," Kalisa stated. "It will motivate them to push their limits and represent Rwanda proudly in future international boxing tournaments.

Additionally, it will help technical teams and officials enhance their expertise by experiencing a higher level of competition compared to the amateur scene."

This championship is more than just a sporting event; it is a statement that Rwanda is serious about harnessing the power of sports to drive (human) development and economic growth.

The country's leadership has long understood that investing in sports tourism can play a pivotal role in fostering economic diversification.

Boxing, in particular, has proven its potential in transforming athletes' lives, as seen in other parts of Africa and globally. Rwanda can choose to learn from the best practices, not far from home.

Kalisa told Weekend Sport that, "This championship will act as a catalyst to attract private sector investment and international sponsors who see potential in the growth of Rwandan boxing."

Rwanda's government has been committed to nurturing the country's sports sector, recognizing it as an avenue that can contribute to socio-economic development, in addition to promoting the country's image.

Hosting the WABA Supreme Championships will boost the profile of Rwanda as a sports tourism destination, showcasing the country's modern infrastructure and its strategic vision for growth.

Rwanda has never been a boxing powerhouse but such mid-level competitions can be a priceless advert for a sport that has struggled for serious recognition, visibility and support from the decision-makers and the fans.

With Kigali becoming increasingly known for hosting international sporting events, the upcoming boxing championship reinforces the city's status as a hub for regional and global sports.

What's more, the championship is a big shot in the flattering arm of Rwanda boxing, which needed it so bad and desperately.

Previously, in Africa, the WABA Supreme Championships were held in Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

And at Kigali Universe, WABA Supreme Boxing Championships expected to draw a large audience, both locally and internationally, as boxing fans and sports enthusiasts come together to witness a night of thrilling fights.

So what.....

Private sector engagement and foreign investment are critical to Rwanda's ambitions in sports tourism.

With the support of government initiatives as well as from international boxing entities, the sport, which is widely regarded the 'sweet science' has the opportunity to establish itself among the elite in Rwandan sports.

The participation of international boxers like Sanda Attermo and the fights featuring local stars such as Vincent Nsengiyumva, Patrick Ndayimiye, and Emmanuel Mugisha will offer fans and investors a taste of what is possible in Rwandan boxing.

For the athletes themselves, this competition represents an unprecedented opportunity to gain invaluable experience.

As the likes of Angel Nsengiyumva, the only female fighter on the card, and men's top boxer Aimable Hagenimana, prepare for their bouts, they are not just fighting for titles but for the chance to put Rwanda on the boxing map.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The big question is, are our fighters, trained by Jean Maurice Bikorimana, and assisted by Hussein Barabanya and Olivier Hagenimana, ready to demonstrate the level of talent and determination that can thrive with the right support? Finger remains crossed until Sunday, December 8, at Kigali Universe which is establishing itself as a go-to arena for a series of boxing events.

The WABA Supreme Championships in Rwanda will also inspire confidence in the local sports community, proving that boxing can achieve the recognition and growth it has long desired.

While Rwanda is yet to establish itself as a boxing powerhouse, hosting this event will showcase its potential and attract more youth to the sport.

This can lead to a new wave of young talent taking up boxing and working towards excelling on the international stage. The local sport needs an uplift from its current slumber. Clubs need to create a vibe to attract fans.

This leaves RABA, Kalisa and his people, with plateful of work to do if indeed Rwanda(n) boxing is to get a proper footing to be able to compete, and establish itself among the elite of Rwanda sport.