Egyptian PM Meets Deputy PM Over Post-War Recovery, Cooperation

Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly met with Lebanon's Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Ai- Shami at the government headquarters in the Administrative Capital.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk and Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs, Ambassador Ihab Fahmy.
Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to supporting Lebanon, welcoming the ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024.
"We are committed to ensuring the ceasefire's continuity and the full implementation of UN Resolution 1701," Madbouly said, emphasizing readiness to aid Lebanon's reconstruction and bolster state institutions.