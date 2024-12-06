South Africa: Sassa CEO Suspension Requires a Rapid Probe, to Avoid Paying Millions in Leave Pay

press release

Note to Editors: Please see attached soundbite by Alexandra Abrahams MP

The precautionary suspension of South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) CEO, Busisiwe Memela-Khambula, has come not a moment too soon. Now the investigation that follows must be executed rapidly, to avoid paying her million in leave pay, to sit at home.

Now the DA toughens our urgent call to President Cyril Ramaphosa to proclaim a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation to probe the wide-scale fraud at SASSA, as the Department of Social Development itself seems to be out of its depth and slow to action on numerous issues at SASSA.

While the Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, made the obvious decision in suspending Memela-Khambula, it is regrettable that neither she, nor the Deputy Minister, Ganief Hendricks, attended the final Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Social Development meeting of the year to provide feedback on this matter or on the compromised SASSA Social Relief of Distressed (SRD) R370 grant system.

Acting Director-General, Peter Netshipale, who was present in the meeting, could not provide answers to Members on the CEO's suspension or on the investigation into the SRD R370 fraud scandal. He also was unable to provide a timeline on when answers can be expected.

It is concerning that the SRD grant system remains compromised, with fraudsters continuing to syphon off public funds meant for the poor and vulnerable, while desperate eligible South Africans who are predominately youth, remain locked out of receiving social assistance.

It took a Chapter 9 Institution to come down on the Department before the Minister took action against the CEO of SASSA. The Public Protector's probe jolted the Minister to take action, while the DA has raised concerns and on the CEO for years.

In 2020, we requested a South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigation into the CEO.

In 2021, we requested that the former Social Development Minister, Lindiwe Zulu, investigate the CEO's alleged links to a nepotism cover-up, her role in irregular appointments, and possible procurement corruption.

When the former Minister refused to act, the DA approached the Public Protector to investigate, amongst other concerns, former Minister Zulu's failure to implement the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) recommendation that disciplinary action be taken against several officials, including the CEO, for irregular procurement and distribution of food parcels in the Eastern Cape.

SASSA beneficiaries, including SRD grant recipients, have suffered under the insensitivity and incompetence of the suspended CEO. Under her watch, SASSA grants are routinely paid late, paid to the wrong persons, or suspended without explanation. Evidence of her intervention into corruption and fraud bleeding SASSA dry; of capacitating SASSA offices and ensuring that their systems are operational at all times; ensuring that SASSA telephone lines are manned and answered; as well as addressing the long queues are scant.

While SASSA grant beneficiaries have to live from hand to mouth and waste their limited resources in attempts to receive their grants, the CEO has now been suspended with pay - and she will be free to enjoy her millions per annum salary while South Africa's poorest and most vulnerable continue to suffer.

The probe must be rapid, and thorough to avoid wasting millions on this suspension.